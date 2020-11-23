Casa’s Bernardini building on two years of varsity football

Antonio Bernardini returns this year for Casa Grande football coach John Antonio as the Gauchos hope to improve on their 3-3 record in the Vine Valley Athletic League. An all-league selection as a sophomore defensive back in 2019, the hard hitting two- season veteran is one of the leaders on a squad with a potential to battle for a CIF playoff berth in Division II.

Bernardini, now a 6-foot, 1-inch junior at 190 pounds, was selected a second-team all VVAL defensive back in his second season after being promoted to the varsity team mid-way through the 2018 season. As a freshman he didn’t disappoint, accounting for 25 tackles including 7 solo stops in the Gaucho’s first-round playoff game against the always North Coast Section contending Rancho Cotate Cougars.

Antonio doesn't want to rush things, but he realizes that Bernardini is one of a stable of outstanding players from the junior class that might develop ahead of schedule in 2021. “We took Antonio and four other players from his class up to the varsity, and left a bunch of prospects on the JV team last year.” he said. The JV squad finished in second place in league play with a record of 5-1.

Meanwhile, Bernardini didn’t miss a beat for the varsity, playing all 10 games on the schedule, and earning an all-league slot.. As a defensive back, he was third on the team in tackles with 59 for the season. Thirty-seven of his stops were open field solos.

He had seven individual stops in a league-opening 41-34 victory over Justin Siena of Napa. In the same game, Bernardini picked off a Justin Siena pass and motored 35 yards to give the Gauchos good field position, and an opportunity to score. It would be his second interception of the campaign.

There is reason for optimism on the Gaucho football front as it finished very strong in 2019 with two solid efforts. In a road game against playoff-bound American Canyon, the Gauchos played the Wolves on even terms until a last-minute score helped American Canyon avert a major upset, 13-6. Bernardini had an interception in that game.

Casa Grande came roaring back in the final contest of the season, belting Petaluma, 27-3 in the annual Egg Bowl in front of a big home crowd

Bernardini and his mates will open the season on the road on Friday, Jan. 7 at North Bay League-contending Windsor. The Gauchos dropped a 44-21 decision to the Jaguars last season after playing near even in the first half (17-14). Junior quarterback Billy Boyle returns for Windsor after tossing for 229 yards in his junior debut. The Jags scored 27 consecutive points in the second half to pull away in the Casa debut for coach Antonio. Bernardini had five tackles in his first game of 2019 and he blocked one of the pass attempts by quarterback Boyle.

Home fans will get their first look at the Gauchos on the following Friday when they host Balboa High School from San Francisco. The Buccaneers, representing the Academic League in the city, were 6-6 in 2019.