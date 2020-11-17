Casa's Gavin Ochoa signs to pitch for Long Beach

Casa Grande High School senior pitcher Gavin Ochoa has made it official – he will continue his education and baseball career at California State Long Beach following graduation this spring.

Ochoa signed a Letter of Intent to play for the Division I school last week.

“It is the only school I fell in love with,” he said in announcing his college choice last spring. He will study kinesiology.

“We are very proud of Gavin and so happy for him and his family,” said Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora. North Coast Section is always a team goal and Gavin will be an important part of our 2021 season not only on the mound, but also in the outfield and with his bat. We can’t wait to work with Gavin to get him ready for our season and help him prepare for the next level as well.”

Ochoa started his high school career at Petaluma High, getting into six games for the Trojans as a freshman in 2018 and winning five of them with an earned run average of 1.80. As a sophomore, he was 4-4 with a 3.45 earned run average, striking out 43 in 42 innings.

He transferred to Casa Grande the following year to be reunited with teammates he had known since his Little League days. After sitting out the early part of the 2020 season because transfer rules, he was scheduled to make his Gaucho debut (against Petaluma) when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the season.