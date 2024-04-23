The Casa Grande varsity baseball team split its two-game crosstown rivalry series against Petaluma last week as the Gauchos defeated the Trojans 5-2 at home to take back second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The Gauchos’ (13-5, 6-2) April 18 win over the Trojans (12-7, 5-3) followed their 9-5 loss against their rivals just two days prior. Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora discussed how his team turned the outcome around on Thursday, calling the win “a great bounce back.”

“We certainly didn’t show our best on Tuesday, so we needed a strong performance today. So I’m really proud of the guys,” Sikora said. “If we’re going to have success in playoffs, it’s going to be with (Brady Laubscher and Danny Mercado) on the bump, and everyone supporting, for sure. Those are two big guys on the mound and they showed up today.”

Laubscher gave up three hits and no runs on Thursday and pitched five strikeouts over four innings.

Mercado, who was out with a hamstring injury the previous week, came in to pitch for the Gauchos in the final three innings, giving up six hits and throwing two strikeouts.

Petaluma’s offense started the game with energy as senior Dante Vachini (2 hits, 1 RBI) led with a single off the first pitch. Vachini was then able to steal two bases following an overthrown ball, but a couple of ground-outs and a strikeout left him stranded.

On the Casa Grande side, senior Jeffrey Rice (1 hit, 2 runs) led off the bottom of the first inning with a single up center field, then stole second base during the next at bat.

“We got back up (from Tuesday) and just fought today and (had a) good outcome,” Rice said.

After senior Jack Hu (1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI) walked, senior Kalen Clemmens made it to first base by an overthrown ball to bring Rice in and get Casa on the board.

The Gauchos offense took off in the second inning, scoring the remainder of their runs for the day with hits by Hu, Clemmens and senior J.T. Summers. There was also a walk by senior Austin Steeves, who was able to steal home following a missed catch to second base from starter Brayden Breen.

“It was a good dynamic,” Steeves said. “We had guys doing their job, moving guys over, getting guys in, advancing bases. We really worked as a team today.”

Although the Trojans got multiple hits after that, they only got on the board in the top of the sixth inning, following singles by senior Bryce Billing and junior Ryan Landry who were then brought in by a smash hit up center field by Vachini.

Petaluma head coach Scott Osder said the difference in the Trojans’ win on Tuesday was that they hit with runners in scoring position and limited free 90s – which wasn’t so much the case on Thursday.

“All we can do is control what we can control, which is how we play,” Osder said. “So we go back to practice and fix our mistakes. Then we take each game as it comes.”

Petaluma senior Sam Schnitzer came in to pitch following Breen and gave up one hit and no runs over three innings. Junior James Dole closed out the game for Petaluma and gave up one hit and no runs. Dole and Schnitzer each threw a strikeout as well.

The Gauchos went on to win 3-2 over Cardinal Newman on Saturday, and Petaluma was next set to face American Canyon on Tuesday.

