Cavanagh is a center of happy memories

Ask any young Petaluma basketball player about the Cavanagh Center and it is a safe bet they have spent hours of practice at the local hot spot for hoops.

The iconic building was originally opened in 1958 and has served as a practice facility for basketball, volleyball and other group activities since that time.

Getting a site for team play by CYO teams and Boys and Girls Clubs games can be a challenge. The center is owned by the City of Petaluma and managed by Chris Bell. It may be rented for practice. The costs vary with lower rates set for non-profit organizations. Until the pandemic, there was also a game room, art room and student lounge at the facility. It had also been the meeting place for the highly respected Mentor Me program for Petaluma students.

Originally, the facility on the corner of 8th and G Streets was called the Jack Cavanagh Recreation Center and it was the home of the Petaluma Boys Club.

Just like everything else involving inside activities these days, the doors at Cavanagh are closed because of COVID-19 pandemic. A drive by the building reveals that one of the last team practice locations has dimmed its lights until April 7 at the earliest. Bell has left a phone message for interested teams, but the tone doesn't seem promising.

Petaluma CYO teams practiced at Cavanagh through the regular season last year, and some groups give it a go in the last time slot as late as 9 pm.

Former Petaluma High hoop star and current St. Vincent junior varsity coach Nick Iacopi remembers the facility well. “I used to play there at night with some of my buddies. We would all pony up a few bucks each and play there when all the teams were through with practice.” he said. “It was inexpensive and the guy that runs the place was nice about providing us time.”

“I can also remember coaching groups of third graders from the Boys and Girls Clubs at Cavanagh. We worked on individual skills most of the time and finished with a few games. The company I work for (North Bay Basketball Academy) also reserves the gym for practice there as well. Mostly we work with the younger players there.”

Scott Himes, current Casa Grande varsity girls coach, remembers his CYO coaching on the different playing surface at Cavanagh. “We had some good practices there on weekends with our girls teams,” he explained. “In CYO, our games were either on Saturday or Sunday and we practiced on the alternate day. All the gyms in town were in use and Cavanagh worked for us. We were happy to get the space. At times most of the local schools were booked or didn’t want activity in their buildings during non-school hours.”

Petaluma T-Girl coach Sophie Bihn remembered her times in the old Cavanagh Gym as a young player in the NBA organization for elementary age players. “I recall playing there quite a bit as a very young player. It’s a place that helped me get started in the game of basketball. At times, it was the only place we could play inside.”

Memories of playing basketball in the old place were a bit bittersweet for a Petaluma player who took her game to the college level. Janelle Lombardi Robledo played for state coaching legend Doug Johnson when the T-Girls played for the state title at ARCO Arena in Sacramento . She went on to play at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State, but flinched a bit when the Cavanagh Gym is mentioned.

“I played there only once,” she recalled. “To tell the truth, I don’t remember too much about my experience there because I was talked into playing in a three-on-three co-ed basketball tournament and I got hurt in the process. I took a tumble and hit my head and probably got a concussion, but still don’t remember much about it.

“Back in those days we just took a short break and played on. That’s all I can recall about the Cavanagh building. It was part of my basketball experience.”