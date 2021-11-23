Subscribe

Champion Petaluma boys and Casa Grande girls end cross country season

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 22, 2021, 6:59PM
The Petaluma boys and Casa Grande girls, both Vine Valley Athletic League champions, brought their strong cross country seasons to a conclusion in the North Coast Section Meet held at Hayward High School last Saturday.

The Petaluma boys finished 10th in the Division 3 race. Maria Carrillo finished third as a team to qualify for the state meet. Casa Grande’s boys were 18th. Campolindo was the overall NCS champion.

Petaluma’s Drake Newell was 39th overall in 16:53. Petaluma’s other counting runners finished in a group with Javier Gutierrez 62th in 17:29, Mattias Morehouse 63rd in 17:29.5, Ramond Somoff 64th in 17:30.0 and Flynn Shoop 64th in 17:32.0.

Freshman Dylan Mainaris was top runner for Casa Grande, finishing 74th in 17:45.0.

Petaluma’s girls were 12th as a team with Casa Grande 15th.

Casa Grande freshman Avery Codington was 54th in 20:42.

Petaluma sophomores Siena Deadman and Reilly Kreutz were 57th and 58th, with Deadman running 20:55 and Kreutz 20:56.6.

