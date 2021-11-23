Champion Petaluma boys and Casa Grande girls end cross country season

The Petaluma boys and Casa Grande girls, both Vine Valley Athletic League champions, brought their strong cross country seasons to a conclusion in the North Coast Section Meet held at Hayward High School last Saturday.

The Petaluma boys finished 10th in the Division 3 race. Maria Carrillo finished third as a team to qualify for the state meet. Casa Grande’s boys were 18th. Campolindo was the overall NCS champion.

Petaluma’s Drake Newell was 39th overall in 16:53. Petaluma’s other counting runners finished in a group with Javier Gutierrez 62th in 17:29, Mattias Morehouse 63rd in 17:29.5, Ramond Somoff 64th in 17:30.0 and Flynn Shoop 64th in 17:32.0.

Freshman Dylan Mainaris was top runner for Casa Grande, finishing 74th in 17:45.0.

Petaluma’s girls were 12th as a team with Casa Grande 15th.

Casa Grande freshman Avery Codington was 54th in 20:42.

Petaluma sophomores Siena Deadman and Reilly Kreutz were 57th and 58th, with Deadman running 20:55 and Kreutz 20:56.6.