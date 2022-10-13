It seems like only yesterday when pre-COVID Petaluma prep volleyball teams had solid conclusions to their 2019-20 campaigns. Casa Grande finished with consecutive wins over American Canyon and Napa, Petaluma upset Vine Valley Athletic League champion Sonoma Valley in the playoffs and St. Vincent (25-8) went all the way to the Nor Cals in Division V.

Two outstanding freshman prospects who had bright net futures were major contributors at the year's end. Jaimie McGaughey at Casa Grande and Kat Cespedes of the Mustangs were good athletes at their respective schools and regularly made major rotation contributions to their respective teams.

In many cases there has been a major fall off in the volleyball talent level at all three schools recently, and the pandemic reschedule didn’t help. Student priorities had to be altered, and neither of the two previously mentioned stars in the making have been around for their senior season. Their leadership by example has been missed. Both girls chose to concentrate on softball.

For many reasons, a total rebuild has been in order, and it has been painful. Petaluma has won the most league matches in town as of this writing and the number is only three.

Petaluma coach Amy Schwappach had to know that she would eventually take some heat by taking up three freshmen along with a couple of sophomores to the varsity this year. Parents might feel that their players have some kind of right of playing time when their junior and senior years roll around.

All the girls involved in the call-up are veterans of club volleyball and play year-round. There is a much different culture in this sport. We were informed by a parent that in Marin County almost every girl on the roster at Redwood, Branson and Main Catholic are club players.

But enough with these excuses for Petaluma teams. Excuses do seem to me to be tired and a bit lame. Coaches of the local volleyball teams have to make the best personnel decisions for the best interests of their particular team, and good multi-sport athletes can fit in and do a good job at this level of play.

Coaches are given contracts for only one season at a time, and they have no protections if their programs waiver.

By the way, the Vine Valley Athletic League statistics show that four of the young Trojan players have numbers in the top 10 in the league.

Across town, the focused Casa Grande Gauchos play hard behind all-purpose performer Sarah Thorton, but there is no year-round experienced player help surrounding the all-league performer. The Gauchos give it their all each night, and recently defeated Mira Loma of Sacramento in a tournament contest.

At small school St. Vincent, the Mustang administration has come up with a keeper in first-year coach Karina Sundberg. She has a terrific way with players, and has their complete attention despite the rough schedule and a league involving schools with a much larger enrollment.

Sundberg has the players rotating well and competing, and it won’t be long before the Mustangs compete with Ukiah and Healdsburg, who are both in the coach’s sights. Give her time. The Mustangs have improved tremendously in a short time.

Better times are coming for our net girls, but it is going to take time. Be patient volleyball supporters. Prosperity on the court is just around the corner.