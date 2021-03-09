Cheap Seats: Football takes St. Vincent into the NBL

A bold adventure by St. Vincent High School athletics begins March 19 when the Mustang football team motors up Highway 101 to play the Ukiah Wildcats on a Friday night.

Officials at the little Catholic high school in Petaluma have voluntarily moved all of its athletic teams into the North Bay League realm, but league football will not be official until next season. With the coronavirus pandemic restrictions recently lifted, there will still be no play for a league banner yet. All schools in the Redwood Empire appear to have to be satisfied just to be playing an abbreviated schedule.

The Mustang players will play three schools from their assigned North Bay League this year in a hastily reconfigured schedule for this season only. Analy, El Molino and Healdsburg will stay on as league foes next fall. Ukiah and Justin Siena of Napa have been added to the St. Vincent schedule.

This will be an admirable, but very challenging undertaking for the Mustang athletic program. Teams even in the lower tier of the North Bay League have hundreds more candidates for their teams.

St. Vincent plunges into the NBL fray with a couple of highly respected Redwood Empire coaches already on board. Trent Herzog is a full time football coach with a solid record that he earned at Casa Grande and two seasons at St. Vincent. When basketball begins, former Cardinal Newman winner Tom Bonfigli comes to DeCarli Gym with great credentials. These coaches will be expected to help draw interested area players to the Mustang campus. It is hoped by St. Vincent officials that the enrollment will grow with increased interest in athletics.

From this seat in the bleachers, it appears that numbers will most likely always be an issue. Smaller teams could open the door for more playing time by aspiring candidates, but many families can’t afford to send students to a private school prior to the expected expenses of college. The education will be top drawer at St. Vincent, of course, but Petaluma high schools have highly rated public educational programs as well.

There are definite CIF guidelines about targeting athletes for admission to schools, but good programs have a way of attracting good athletes and that helps.

The St. Vincent gridders will get their feet wet very early. Back-to-back games against Ukiah and Analy will give fans an immediate measuring stick when it comes to football programs in the Redwood Empire.

While bigger crowds are drawn to football and basketball, the rest of the teams at St. Vincent will be along for the ride, and must face NBL teams as well. Time will be the judge of the ability of Mustang teams to compete.

Keep your eye on St. Vincent girls softball. It has always scheduled challenging foes like Montgomery and Cardinal Newman in non league games under coach Don Jensen, and the Lady Mustangs have been moved up into Division IV for the playoffs because of their long-term success. It would not be a surprise if the diamond Mustangs hold their own with the upgraded NBL scheduling.