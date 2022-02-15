Cheap seats: New Casa basketball coach put together a champion after pandemic season

How about a tip of the cap to the Casa Grande girls basketball team for winning the undisputed championship of the Vine Valley Athletic League this season. The Gauchos, in my view, were improbable winners against teams in the league that seemingly had greater individual talent.

There were many handicaps that could have stalled the local five when league play started. Dan Sack, the veteran coach of the Gauchos for many years left after many seasons of successful service, and along with him went players who had to choose a single sport during a strange COVID spring season. A promising freshman center chose softball because it was her best sport and two other very good players went out for lacrosse.

For reasons known only to school officials, no coaching replacement was made until only a few days before practice was to begin. Scott Himes, with a history of assistant work at Casa Grande and former head boys coach at Rancho Cotate, was a last-minute hire after he was terminated as the St. Vincent boys coach for administrative reasons. Himes exited the little school in a revolving door situation with no apparent prejudice.

At Casa, he had only hours to meet candidates, some who had already made up their minds to go with more stable programs. The season was already designed to restrict hoop teams to playing only league foes in a season which would not officially count. Himes and affable assistant Rick Bilal made it through a quick rebuild with only a skeleton crew. Girls basketball in this area took a major hit during COVID experiments which didn’t allow much development anywhere.

When practice finally started during the next regular basketball season, Himes was allowed to meet with all the girls interested in the new program. Most of the veterans had moved on, and others began feeling out the new program with no summer play to blend into a team unit.

The girls and coach Himes quickly began to mold a team together with an improbable result. When given the opportunity, this guy really had a feel and energy for coaching. A few visits to team practices proved this point to the author of the Cheap Seats. Every player is engaged. There are no easily recognizable all-star players on the title-winning team this year.

AJ Harris (3) gave the Gauchos outside scoring punch. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

There is one average-sized shooting guard, Ashley Harris, who has devoted countless hours to developing an outside shooting game in her backyard, avoiding trees on one side of her court. It all happened under the watchful eye of her dad, so the development of a competitive unit would take time. She goes by the handle of AJ and, along with her came four unpolished ex-sophomores under Sack and that freshman center, now a sophomore, came on board. All were unproven. AJ railed 70 shots from behind the arc along the way.

So how did coach Himes develop a semblance of a team to compete with potential front runners American Canyon, a good Vintage team and a perennial playoff worthy Justin-Siena, led by the best 6-1 freshman in the area? The team did it with a dogged detail for defense and a clear enthusiastic approach that included everyone on the bench. Unlike some teams, the players on the Gaucho bench are totally into each minute of the game. Twelve players were used in the upset over American Canyon.

Defense is the hub around which the championship was built. The Gauchos allowed only 30.8 points by league opponents and appeared to develop a joy in the defensive aspect of the game. Nobody was spared a trip to the pines for extended time when defensive adjustments had to be made.

Casa Grande only averaged a tad over 40 points per game against everybody except last-place Napa, which is non-competitive for a title contender. Still, they got the job done and beat American Canyon not only once, but again in the Wolves’ beautiful home arena which at one time was used for the California state playoffs.

I have watched players on the Gaucho bench and they are into it. No grousing or hard looks, only that extra when called on by Himes.

When a wide eyed Bilal caught my attention after the upset home win over American Canyon, he asked me, “What did you think of that?”

“Your girls should never have won that one,” was my unfiltered response. But you know what? The Gauchos put that one in the win column, and they have every right to call themselves champs.

In the final season games at Iacopi Gym there was the familiar figure of a masked ex-coach Sack in the stands behind the bench as he could not resist supporting his old fledglings.

The overachieving Gauchos (19-7, 10-2 in league) deserve every accolade they have received. They earned them.