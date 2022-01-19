Cheap seats: Thanks, Mr. Aaron

My first recollection of watching Hank Aaron play baseball in person was at a night game in 1960 between the Giants and Milwaukee Braves at cozy Seals Stadium in the city. Aaron did not duplicate his previous three-home run explosion in a game at the same minor league yard during the previous season, but somehow I had the feeling then that he was a special ball player.

Aaron was not a big man, but he had terrific wrist action and it seemed to me that everything he hit was sharply stroked somewhere.

I was pulling for San Francisco so Aaron was a pest in the flow of the competition between the two clubs. There is not much I can offer about Henry Aaron that hasn’t already been written, although I still believe he is my all-time home run champion after eclipsing the 714 mark of baseball immortal Babe Ruth.

Many fans probably don’t realize the racial issues faced by Aaron especially during his tenure in Atlanta for the Braves organization. Many incidents and threats directed toward the Hall of Famer are chronicled in his book, “If I Had a Hammer” which includes photos of homes where he was housed when the Braves were traveling.

Henry signed my copy of the book at a collectors convention at the Fashion Center in San Francisco in 1991. I wish I could report some witty conversation between the two of us, but all I could muster was “Thank You Mr. Aaron.”

He gave me a polite response and I moved on. I think you can probably tell that I am a baseball nut, but I wish that, when the opportunity presented itself, I could have come up with something more profound to say. Maybe I was overwhelmed by the moment.

Another opportunity presented itself when I took my prized bat to a more structured show in Southern California where my wife and I were quickly escorted into the same room where two baseball greats waited featuring Hank and Japanese home run king Sadaharu Oh were signing items put before them.

We also got a certificate of authenticity, but there wasn’t much time for any social discourse. The only thing I was asked was if I wanted Oh to sign my lumber in Japanese, and I agreed.

About my bat. When I stepped away from coaching, baseball prep teams were adopting metal bats and there were a few leftover sticks of spare hitting lumber left in our equipment shack, so I secured one for old times sake. I sanded off the hitter model identification, and Pete Rose signed the sweet spot. I went on to collect signatures for a number of years, mostly Hall of Famers. I know, Pete will most likely never get the call.

Now that I look back on it, the Aaron signature among the 20 other HOF players including Willie Mays, might be my favorite. He not only inked his name, but included the number 755. He got no chemical help along the way.

Now he is gone after a great career which began with some formative years in the Negro Leagues through his final days with the Milwaukee Brewers. The man from Mobile did it all with a quiet dignity and his hitting accomplishments are among the best in a game that I love to follow.

“Thanks, Mr. Aaron” might have been appropriate after all. The first anniversary of his passing will be on Saturday. I can only wish there were more players with a quiet dignity like him.