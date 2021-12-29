Cheap Seats: West Coast Jamboree is special

This is one of my favorite weeks of the year covering prep sports in the Redwood Empire. It’s time again for the highly entertaining girls West Coast Jamboree which is a huge basketball tournament played at many sites in gyms around the East Bay featuring as many as 160 teams, including a number from the Redwood Empire.

Both of the Petaluma Vine Valley Athletic League teams will be in action in the three-day affair at different sites beginning on Dec. 28. If everything could be worked out schedule-wise after Christmas, I could say goodbye to our annual Christmas gathering of family, motor out of town and catch the Trojans and Gauchos at alternating sites on the same day.

Visits with coaches Sophie Bihn of Petaluma and Scott Himes of Casa Grande, could have only added to a prospective combination story to get the inside team info on their thinking after key games played by their squads against teams that they would not normally schedule.

Some schools even try to get their girls into favorable sites picked out by knowledgeable selection committees who match teams according to size and present records.

This season Casa Grande, plays in the Emerald Bracket at Heritage High in Brentwood that features eight strong Division II and Division III teams in the state, including host Heritage (8-1) and Christian Brothers from Sacramento.

It will be a major test for the Gauchos who got off to a strong start this season by capturing frst place in two local tournaments. Casa Grande opens against Serra Catholic of San Juan Capistrano at noon in one of the best hoop facilities in the area.

Petaluma travels to Antioch to play in the Garnet bracket at 12:45 p.m. against the winless Hayward Farmers in the Northgate High Gym. The Trojans have struggled during the early campaign, but a closely contested loss to Tamalpais and a victory over Napa have combined to be of some encouragement to Bihn and her high-scoring point guard Mallory O’Keefe.

One of the teams in the Topaz bracket is little valley entry Caruthers from near Fresno. The Blue Raiders are one of the best Division V teams from their area, and captured the California state title when the playoffs were last completed. It will give me an opportunity to catch up with coach Anna Almedia who played for the Raiders during the years when I coached in the same league only nine miles up the road.

For those who might wonder about the highest level of girls basketball in the state. they might want to take in a couple of games at Los Positas College in Livermore. It is a very nice facility with good views of the action from both sides of the floor. State powerhouses from ArchBishop Mitty of San Jose (8-0), Carondelet from Concord (7-0) and Bishop O'dowd of Oakland (6-0) are scheduled to play from Tuesday through Thursday.

The girls play a terrific brand of team basketball, and perfect pre-league records are bound to fall. There is rarely any dunking, because the girls rely more on pattern play and the execution of fundamentals. Watch for well-executed screening and accurate entry passes. It’s a fun game to watch.