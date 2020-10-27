Cheer documentary project took 10 months to finish

A school project that took 10 months to complete chronicles one of the most impressive sports accomplishments ever at Petaluma High School.

Once it became certain that the Petaluma High cheer team was headed for Los Angeles and the World Class Cheer national championships last February, senior Bella Muniz began putting together a video documentary of the journey.

Using a camera and skills learned in her film class, she videoed practices, interviews and the national competition.

She was getting ready to begin the editing process when on-campus school was shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not only did the pandemic cost Muniz the remainder of her senior year and all the frills that went with it – graduation ceremony, senior prom, safe-grad party – it also prohibited her from finishing the video she had taken of Petaluma’s run to a national championship. She never had a chance to submit her class project for a grade.

Even after graduating, she continued to edit and refine what developed into a professional-looking documentary. “It was something I wanted to do for myself,” she said. Last week, her high school coaches and teammates got a look at Muniz’ final product.

“It really came out great,” said Petaluma High cheer coach Ty Camacho. “She did a wonderful job.”

Muniz said she wanted her video to tell more than the story of her team’s trip to nationals. “I wanted to show what cheerleading is all about – how hard we work and what we do. I wanted to show how things really are.”

Muniz credits her Petaluma High teachers Johnathon Knox and Dan Hess with helping her not only understand more about how to produce a quality video, but also with allowing her to use school equipment to complete the job, even though it was never submitted as a school project.

“It took almost 10 months to finish,” she said. “With Covid and everything, I wasn’t sure when I would be able to work on it. By the time I started editing, I had forgotten some of the things I had learned in class and had to relearn some of it.”

She said she was pleased with the final product. “There are some things I could have done better, but I think it turned out pretty well. If it hadn’t been for the pandemic, there are some things I would have spent more time on.”

With her project complete Muniz is taking some time to work, save money and decide which of her many interests she will pursue next.

“I’ve always loved film,” she said. “I seem to have an eye for things.” But she also enjoys piano, guitar, singing and performing, which is why she loves cheerleading and is continuing with a club team.

“It is right up my alley,” she said. “It is performing, doing something creative and inspiring others.”

To view Muniz’ video, go to: