City championship to be decided Saturday

Lucky 7 Ranch from the National League took a big first step in the elimination bracket of the Petaluma Major Division Little League City Championships, erupting in the late innings for an 11-1 win over Century 21 Bundesen from the Valley League.

The win moved the No. 5 seed Lucky 7 into a Thursday game against No. 1 overall seed Petaluma Police from the Valley League.

In the other first-round game, Golden State Lumber from the National League defeated U.S.W.T. from, the American League, also by an 11-1 score. Golden State Lumber was to face Whitman Insurance from the Valley League on Thursday.

The championship game will be played Saturday under the lights at Lucchesi Park at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a third-place game at 4:30 p.m.

Lucky 7’s first-round game against Bundesen was better played than the final score indicates. The game featured strong pitching from starters Bodie Dennison for Lucky 7 and Van Kelsey for Bundesen, and was punctuated by outstanding defensive plays.

Lucky 7 led just 3-1 through the first three innings, before Bundesen’s defense faltered in the fourth frame and the National team ended the contest early with five runs in the fifth.

Dennison pitched 3 2/3 strong innings before his pitch count caught up with him. He allowed a hit and a run in the first inning, but only three walks until he was relieved by big Sean Stroud two outs into the fourth inning.

The pitcher received outstanding defensive help from Stroud at shortstop and Jack Cosello at second base.

Bundesen’s Kelsey kept Lucky 7 batters off balance for three innings before, he too, had to be relieved.

Bundesen got its only hit two outs into the opening inning when Noah Wolff stroked a double into center field. A wild pitch advanced him to third base and he scored on a wild-pitch strikeout that landed Chris Kircher at first base.

There was very little offense for the Valley League team after that.

A big two-out, two-run single by Lucky 7 No. 9 hitter Willie Moylan put Lucky 7 ahead to stay in the second. It was the start of a big game for Moylan who drove in a run with a ground out in the fourth and tripled in another in the fifth.

An error and a solid double Gavin Powell provided a third run for the National team in third.

The Bundesen defense made two more costly errors in the fourth, opening the way for a game-clinching three-run rally. The wheels came off for Bundesen in the fifth when Lucky Seven ended the game via the 10-run rule with a six-run rally. The rally was started by Dennison’s second hit of the game, a single that was smoked into center field and ended with a bases-clearing three-run triple by Cosello.

Bundesen made two sparkling defensive plays.

In the second inning, the Valley team cut short Lucky 7’s two-run rally on a brilliant relay from center fielder Carson Lenz to pitcher Kelsey to catcher Kircher to nail the inning’s third out at the plate.

In the third, they perfectly executed a run-down play to snare a Lucky 7 runner trapped between second and third.

Lucky 7’s Stroud finished off the game with a flourish, striking out four over the final two innings.