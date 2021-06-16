City Little League champion will be determined Friday
The Petaluma Little League City Championship Tournament for Major League teams swings to a conclusion Friday evening at Lucchesi Park, home to the Petaluma American Little League.
Eleven teams from all three Petaluma Little Leagues - American, National and Valley - started the quest for the city championship with pool play two weeks ago. The top six teams advanced this week to a single-elimination round that culminates with the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. A consolation game for third place will be played at 5 p,m.
The six teams to reach the elimination bracket were Century 21 Bundesen from the Valley, the No. 1 overall seed and winner of Pool B with a 4-0 record; U.S.W.T. from the American, winner of Pool A with a 5-1 record; Golden State Lumber from the American, runner-up in Pool A with a 3-1 record; Petaluma Market from the National, runner-up in Pool B with a 3-1 record; SJLA from the National, a wildcat team with a 2-2 record; and Whitman Insurance from the Valley, a wildcat team with a 2-2 record.
In first-round games played Monday, Petaluma Market defeated SJLA 18-9 and Golden State Lumber beat Whitman Insurance 7-4.
In semifinal games played Wednesday, Century 21 Bundesen played Petaluma Market and Golden State Lumber met U.S.W.T. Results were not available at press time.
Winners play for the City Championship Friday.
