The St. Vincent High School football season came to a stunning stop Saturday night in the North Coast Section Division 7 championship game when the Mustangs were shocked by Clear L:ake’s Cardinals, 56-55.

A wild track meet disguised a hard-hitting football game on a cold winter night on the Rancho Cotate High synthetic turf in Rohnert Park.

There were so many twists, turns and touchdowns in the game that ended a 12-1 St. Vincent season a game short of a return to the CIF state playoffs, it is hard to know where to begin.

Perhaps it is best to start at the ending with the two-point conversion that provided the final decisive points of the game on a conversion pass from Clear Lake quarterback Jake Soderquist to wide receiver Ayden Williamson with just 17 seconds left in the game.

Or perhaps it is more appropriate to begin with the 73-yard Clear Lake drive that set up the winning conversion, a drive that included three fourth-down conversions and could have been halted at several crucial junctures by a big defensive play that had been the trademark of the Mustangs, but was lacking at the finish of an exceptional season..

Or maybe it is better to just begin at the beginning when St. Vincent broke Kai Hall on a 49-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game, only to have Clear Lake answer with an 80-yard touchdown kickoff return to tie the game at 7-7 less than a minute into the action.

The speed and the scoring just never stopped as the teams raced up and down the field at dazzling pace that left little room for breathing between touchdowns.

Hall put an exclamation point on the most sensational season and career ever by St. Vincent ball carrier, running for 221 yards and five touchdowns. He finished his senior season with 1,956 yards to break the school single-season rushing record.

Quarterback Jaret Bosarge ran for 155 yards to achieve 1,000-plus milestones in both passing and rushing.

The Cardinals matched the St. Vincent offense led by the running of Hank Ollenberger and the passing of quarterback Soderquist who completed 25 of 36 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite Clear Lake’s ability to counter punch, St. Vincent seemed to be comfortably in charge most of the game, leading at the end of a wild, wild first half 41-27 and still in front 55-41 heading into the final period.

Both kickers were excellent with St. Vincent’s Noah Demirok hitting on 7 of 8 tries and Clear ‘s Hayes connecting on 6 of 7 with one blocked by Max Cauz and the Cardinals choosing to go for two and the win after their final touchdown.

St. Vincent was hit by several crucial penalties, including one that nullified what might have been a difference-making touchdown run by Bosarge in the fourth quarter.

St. Vincent was clinging to a 55-48 advantage midway through that last period when the quarterback broke free from 23 yards out and hit count country, but the Mustangs were flagged for an illegal shift that wiped away the score before it could be recorded on the scoreboard.

Two incomplete passes followed, Cl;ear Lake took possession on its 27-yard line and started its dauntless drive for the touchdown that led to the winning 2-point conversion after Ollenberger’s 2-yard scoring run.

The loss brought tears to the Mustangs who began the playoffs with lofty expectations after becoming the first 10-0 regular-season team in school history, winning the North Bay League Redwood championship and rolling through Hoopa Valley 28-15, and McKinleyville 42-7 in the playoffs.

Clear Lake, now 12-1 for the season, advances to the first round of the state CIF playoffs, a plateau the Mustangs reached last season.