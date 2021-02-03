Club football league being formed

Even as the pressure on California officials to open up the high school sports season mounts, a group of coaches, parents and players are moving forward to have a football season outside school and California Interscholastic Federation control.

The group, organized as the nonprofit California Association of Private Sports, plans to hold a football season that will begin shortly and run until the end of March.

“We have waited patiently to get back on the field to compete. We are not breaking any rules. The data from 34 states that have played football in recent months and the data from our own State of California teams that have been working out since July, shows almost no link to COVJD,” said CAPS President Phil Grams in a press release.

Grams pointed out that almost every other CIF sport in the state allows athletes to participate in club sports during their off season, and many of those clubs have been holding workouts and contests during the pandemic.

“Football is the only sport without a way to play outside the CIF, Grams said.

According to California Department of Public Health and CIF rules, football is in California’s orange tier governing COVID protocols meaning the state’s pandemic situation would have to improve two tiers before football games could start.

Grams said the club league now has 12 teams in Northern California. “We could easily have 30 if we had more places to play,” he said. Similar club leagues are popping up in Southern California.

Two of the CAPS teams are in the North Bay area. Gram said that as a precaution, the league is not saying where the teams are located or when and where games will be played.

The club league is taking players away from local high schools who continue to hold CIF-approved conditioning drills, but local coaches say they understand the players’ motivation.

Petaluma High Coach Rick Krist said four seniors and a few younger players have left Trojan workouts to play club ball. “I don’t blame the kids,” he said. “They just want to play.”

He acknowledged that the prospects for a high school season aren’t bright. “We can’t play until we get out of the purple tier, and based on the numbers we are a long way from it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Trojans will continue their conditioning. “As much as I want to play, I don’t want to break the rules,” Krist said.

Casa Grande Coach John Antonio said six seniors and three underclassmen have left Gaucho conditioning to play club football. “I see the need. I understand it For the seniors, the clubs may be their only opportunity to have a senior season,” he said.

Like the Trojans, the Gauchos are continuing their skills and conditioning drills. “We are going to move forward like we’re going to have a season,” Antonio said.

St. Vincent de Paul High School also has several players who are involved in the club league.

Grams said club teams are being formed on what he called, “a community model,” explaining that they would consist primarily of players from the same area, but not necessarily the same school. There will be divisions for 18-under players and 16-under athletes.

According to Grams, athletes cannot play both high school and club football at the same time, but if the high school season starts, club players would face a two-game suspension and then be allowed to play for their high school teams.

Grams, a veteran coach who will be in his first season as head coach at Ripon Christian School in the Sac-Joaquin Section, said the new organization is not a one-sport or one-season organization. “We are here to be the voice of reason for all youth sports in California. We are here to help kids get their ‘field of play” and to protect their right to play,” he said.