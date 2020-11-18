Coaches opening lines of communication on race issues

“We live in Petaluma.” said Casa Grande High School football coach John Antonio, explaining one of the reasons racism isn’t the same issue in his community that it has become in other parts of the country.

Petaluma’s population is just 1% Black.

That doesn’t mean racism doesn’t exist, and Antonio and other members of the Petaluma coaching fraternity are addressing the issue that has engrossed the nation... Antonio, a retired Petaluma Police officer, recently sat on a panel of Petaluma Police officers hosted by Fox sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, a .Black man, entitled, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”

“It was a great experience,” Antonio said, “I learned a lot about how each young many has their own opinion, and it is important to help them get those opinions out there.”

For a report on lessons Antonio learned, see the Nov. 12 issue of the Argus-Courier.

Petaluma High School boys basketball coach Anton Lyons may be the only Black high school head varsity coach in Petaluma. He said the racism he has encountered has been subtle. “For the most part I haven’t experienced any overt racism,” he said, explaining it has been quiet things like looks in a supermarket or questions directed at assistant coaches rather to him directly.

“It isn’t like that in other places I’ve worked,” he said. “Black coaches as leaders have to run a tight ship. I know that everything I do will be scrutinized. One slip and you’re out.”

Lyons said he doesn’t feel that way about his Petaluma job.

“Rick Krist (athletic director when Lyons was hired) told me I was hired not because I am Black, but because I am the best man for the job,” Lyons said. “Gio ( assistant principal Gio Napoli) has supported me and made me feel at home.”

Lyons has two Black players on the Trojan team that will hopefully start play in March. He said there have been no issues with his team, but he knows from experience what the players might experience. “I just let them know what we’re up against,” the coach said. “I tell them to be polite and respectful and keep their cool.

“I tell all my players to love and respect each other, no matter what their race.

Krust, the Petaluma head football coach, said it is important for coaches to be aware of what is happening around young people today. “The biggest struggle is what is happening in their (minority students) daily lives,” he said.

He said there is no way that he, as an adult coach, can fully understand that struggle. “It is not fair to say I know what the (Black) kids go through on a daily basis,” he said. “I can just try to be open to their opinions.”

Krist and Antonio agreed that it is important It is important that they, as coaches, set good examples and talk about issues as they come up. “The biggest thing is to be open to other people’s views,” Krist said.

Antonio said in an interview published in the Nov. 12 edition of the Argus-Courier, that it is important that coaches keep not only an open mind, but an open door as well. “We need to listen to our kids,” he explained. “If one kid feels he has a problem, there is a problem.”

Krist said that when there is a situation, it has to be dealt with immediately. “We have to take care of problems right away. We can’t wait,” he said.

St. Vincent football coach Trent Herzog, a Petaluma native, was jolted by recent national events.

“I haven’t seen a lot of racism in my 28 years of coaching,” he said. “Maybe it is because my eyes weren’t open to it. Then George Floyd happened. It made me sick to my stomach”

Next week, a look at what Herzog and assistant coach Robert Rooks, a Black man, did to address the issue with St. Vincent athletes.