Coastal Pomo Canyon Trail offers spectacular views

My husband and I decided to range a bit further and explore a new trail for a hike. We headed to the coast and north on Highway One to Shell Beach, 8 miles north of Bodega Bay. The parking lot there was full, but most had come to see the huge waves crashing on the rocky shore that day. We came for the trail across the road, leading up the hill - the Pomo Canyon Trail. There is another trailhead off of Willow Creek Road, about a mile from Bridgehaven at the Russian River. We will try that one next time.

You can find a trail map on the website of Sonoma Coast State Park. The map is in the brochure. There is also a map on alltrails.com that has added descriptions of trail highlights and a little more guidance. But don’t expect much from the maps; they have very little detail. And signage on the trails is scarce. Fortunately, you don’t need a great deal of signage. You can make this hike an out-and-back for a little over 7 miles, making a loop, or arrange to have a car at each end of the trail. Ours was an out-back.

The trail begins as an old ranch road, so it is easy hiking though it is a climb. After half a mile the trail splits - Pomo Canyon Trail to the left, Red Hill Trail to the right. The spot is well-marked. We chose to go left on Pomo Canyon Trail, continuing up the hill through coastal prairie with scenic views of the coast. Of course, you have to stop and turn around to catch those spectacular views. Be sure to do this.

Further up Pomo Canyon Trail you will encounter a trail off to the left, ascending a hill with a picnic bench. This point offers a great view of the Russian River as it sweeps by Jenner. The day we were there, the view was veiled in fog, so we could only dimly see Jenner of in the distance. Coming back down to the Pomo Canyon Trail we continued up the hill. At small streams there are planks laid for crossing and sometimes bridges. The ranch road narrows into a trail, and you begin to enter stands of bay and oaks, then Douglas fir and then redwood trees. The forest is silent.

Pomo Canyon Trail eventually intersects with Red Hill Trail, making the loop that goes back to Shell Beach. We didn’t make it that far, but instead just doubled back, opting for a 5 mile hike rather than a longer one. Since it was the weekend when we ventured out, we did encounter other hikers on the trail, but not a huge number. Most were wearing masks, and we all gave room on the trail. Getting back to the parking lot at Shell Beach, we found even more cars and few parking spaces. Best to go early to avoid the crowd.