College football: SRJC drops opener to San Francisco, 58-14

It was a tough night for the Santa Rosa Junior College football team, as they dropped their season opener to San Francisco City College 58-14 at Bailey Field on Saturday.

The Rams, ranked No. 7 in the California Community College Athletic Association preseason poll, needed just two plays to find the end zone in the first quarter, a foreboding sign of what was to come.

CCSF (1-0) took a 34-0 lead into halftime and pushed it 44-0 in the fourth before the Bear Cubs (0-1) got a few scores late. The Rams piled up 652 yards of total offense to SRJC’s 392.

Sophomore quarterback Santino Chavez passed for 189 yards on 14-of-25 attempts before being subbed out late for freshman Dominic Feliciano, a Piner grad. Feliciano went 12-for-17 for 198 yards and two touchdowns during his run in the second half.

Sophomore Isaac Torres, another Piner grad, was one of the other bright spots for SRJC as he finished with a game-high 10 receptions for 191 yards. Joavan Johson was second on the team with 81 receiving yards with a touchdown on four catches and Elais Alvarez, a Vintage grad, also caught a 13-yard touchdown. Sophomore Cody Davidson also had three receptions for 75 yards.

On defense, sophomore David Demenezes and freshman Will Urquira each had an interception, while freshman Jake Herman, a Piner grad, and sophomore Joshua Sparks added a sack each.

SRJC will hit the road next Saturday for a matchup with Modesto (1-0).

