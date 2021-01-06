Connor Waggoner and wife, Kehley, take a chance on fitness

Connor Waggoner has never been someone to back down from a challenge. Now he and wife, Kehley face the biggest challenge of their professional lives as they purchase a fitness center in the midst of a pandemic that has closed all indoor fitness centers.

Connor, an outstanding all-league two-way football player at Casa Grande High School, and Kehley, a registered nurse, recently purchased Luma Fitness from original owners Justin and Jessica Elsey, another husband and wife partnership.

The fitness center was created in 2007 by the Elseys and then Casa Grande High School footbal coach Trent Herzog. The original idea was to train high school and college athletes, a plan that was reflected in its original name, S.P.D Factory (Speed & Power Development). Waggoner, then a football player at Casa Grande, was among its original members.

As the fitness center developed, it grew into a community facility for both genders of all skills and abilities. Luma moved from its original small home on Lakeville to its current location at 800 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Last year, Luma Fitness was the Petaluma Argus-Courier’s People’s Choice as Best Fitness Center.

Waggoner said he and his wife hope to continue to grow Luma’s family tradition, but there is a problem. By state order, the facility is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I have a very expensive private gym,” he said..

But that doesn’t mean Luma is closed entirely. The Waggoners have worked out a deal with St. Vincent de Paul High School to hold outdoor classes on the school’s all-weather turf and Connor continues to offer daily Zoom fitness classes. The outdoor classes are conducted with all the state-required protocols in place.

Waggoner is well aware of the world around him. “I am not a risk taker,” he said. “We definitely had a lot of discussion, but we decided if we pass up this opportunity we would regret it. We’re counting on the community aspect of what Luma provides to make it work.

“People love the family and group atmosphere. Thanks to St. Vincent, and with Zoom and online classes, we have been able to adept. I can’t imagine how high-energy it’s going to be when we are able to finally get back inside.”

“Luma’s model has changed over the years,” he pointed out. “Initially it was designed to give a high energy workout to athletes working to get better. Now we have classes with a 70-year old working out right alongside high a high school athlete looking to get a college scholarship.”

Waggoner said that, while Luma will continue to focus on family and fitness for everyone, he will also continue to offer personal training for high performance athletes.

“Training athletes is something I love to do,” he said. “They understand what work means. They know that hard work will make them better athletes.”

While the new owners continue to do what they can do with the outdoor and Zoom classes, they are also looking t.o the future.

Connor said Luma will take advantage of Kehley’s medical background to offer CPR and yoga classes. A nutritionist will also be made available. We want to offer something for the whole well-being of people,” Connor said.

Waggoner studied kinesiology at Humboldt State University and coached for a year after graduating. He considered continuing coaching, but ultimately decided on pursuing a career in fitness training. “I miss football,” said. “What I miss most is the journey – preparing for the games, being with my teammates”

Now, he and Kehley are on another journey, to make a living by bringing health and well being to the Petaluma community and to do it at a time like no other in their chosen business.

For more on Luma Fitness, call 762-3278.