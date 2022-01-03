COVID cancelations mark West Coast Jamboree

Last minute revelations from Petaluma that a member of the Trojan girls basketball team had tested positive for COVID forced the cancellation of the Garnet Division final contest with Foothill (Pleasanton) in the West Coast Jamboree.

Petaluma Coach Sophie Bihn immediately contacted school officials, and a decision was made to not go ahead with the title contest between the two disappointed clubs. The game will not be made up. Petaluma Athletic Director Ray McClintoc confirmed the cancellation and added that the scheduled Vine Valley opening game between the Trojans and visiting Justin Siena on Monday would have to be rescheduled as well.

West Coast Jamboree Director Harold Abend lamented the number of games that had to be moved or canceled because of last-minute decisions of teams to drop from the tournament because of COVID. “We went to a round robin in some cases, and the committee is considering how to deal with the financial considerations and future games in the tournament,” he said.

Petaluma 54 Cornerstone Christian 40

Petaluma held off a challenge by host Cornerstone Christian to advance to the finals of the Garnet Division with a 54-40 victory. Mallory O’Keefe meshed a season high 24 points, including 6 3-point shots against a zone defense. “It was her best offensive game as a varsity player,” noted Bihn. Sydney Martin added 9 points for the Trojans. It was the third victory for Petaluma.

“This game against Foothill should be our biggest challenge of the tournament and it is the reason we came,” noted coach Sophie Bihn, “We have been struggling with our half-court offense,and this gives us a chance to move the ball up the floor quicker in fast break opportunities. “

Cornerstone Christian has been an up and coming small school program out of Antioch in the Small School Bridge League with an overall record of 11-3 following the defeat.

Petaluma 53, AIMS College Prep 26

In the first round , Petaluma dominated AIMS College Prep from Oakland 53-26. A frustrating shuffling of brackets on the first day forced Petaluma to move to Cornerstone Christian in Antioch to open proceedings in the tournament.

“The game against AIMS was pretty lopsided from the very beginning, but it allowed us to substitute many of our bench players into the game,” said Bihn. “I had hoped for stronger competition.”

Sydney Martin topped the Trojan scoring with 13 points followed by sophomore Annabelle Locati who tossed in 10.

“Our confidence level is gradually improving,” noted Bihn.“

The girls wanted some more individual time in the gym, and we came in on Wednesday morning. We didn’t play together last year in that partial season, and this might help us improve as a team and work on our offense.”

O’Keefe took the lead, and pushed the ball up the floor quickly from her point guard position. She had four assists.

Buchanan 47 Casa Grande 39

Buchanan of Clovis handed the Casa Grande girls heir third consecutive defeat in the Emerald Division of the West Coast Jamboree in their final game by a count of 47-39.

The Bears, one of the Division I entries from the powerful TRAC conference from the Central Section, led from the beginning, but had to hold off a respectful performance by the Gauchos who played under the guidance of assistant coach Rick Bilal who stepped in for head coach Scott Himes who was sick earlier on game day. Himes was given a negative COVID rating, but didn’t feel well enough to make the trip to Heritage High School in Brentwood for the final day of the tourney.

“We were matched with bigger schools that had good overall records because of our fast start this season,” said Himes before the afternoon game began.

Buchanan (10-8) jumped to a commanding 28-11 halftime lead, but were limited to only 2 points in the third period by the determined Gauchos.

AJ Harris knocked in 11 points to lead Casa Grande as she did in all three contests in the tournament. Harris was supported by sophomore Annamaria Robertson with 8 points. Point guard Mazin Dahmani knocked in 7 points.

The Gauchos got another solid effort from guard Marissa Brody who withstood constant full court pressure from the Bears. “Hopefully the tough competition helps prepare us for the opening of the Vine Valley Athletic League play, said Himes.

Burlingame 59, Casa Grande 39

Favored Burlingame turned back a second-half charge by Casa Grande to earn a 59-39 victory and advance to the consolation finals of the Emerald Bracket.

“We closed the margin to 8 points in the fourth period, but their big girls took over, and they pulled away despite our press,” said Himes. Burlingame has two girls over 6-feet, and they dominated the boards in this one.

“I was happy with the play of our girls after the first period. We have been having trouble getting off to a good start. This is a very talented bracket.”

Consistent scoring by Harris who meshed 12 points led the Gauchos. She got support from Dahmani with 7 points and Robertson who added 5. “We were getting our shots but they didn’t fall,” said a disappointed Coach Himes. Burlingame, a contender from the Peninsula South League, improved to 8-2 for the season.

Monte Vista 68, Casa Grande 37

After being moved to the Emerald Bracket by West Coast Jamboree officials for COVID reasons, the Casa Grande Gauchos were bounced 68-37 by Monte Vista from Danville in the first round. The Gauchos trailed 34-18 at intermission to the North Coast Section Division I team.

“In a way it might have done us some good,” said Himes. ”A lot of the things on offense that we had been getting away with earlier in the season were shut down by Monte Vista (8-1). They have a couple of college level prospects on their team. We did have good looks at the basket.”

The Gauchos were paced by the scoring of Harris and center Jaime McGaughey who rang up 7 points each in the defeat.

Harris was off in her normally hot shooting accuracy, as she was only 2-13 from the floor.

“We got a good effort from sophomore guard Marissa Brody who moved the ball with great pace and she got us into a good rhythm,” said Himes.

“Mazin Damani has been ill and has not been herself. She was much slower tonight than usual.”