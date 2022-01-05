COVID postponements mar basketball league openers

COVID has once again spread a layer of fog over what had started as a bright winter sports season.

After playing unperturbed through most of the pre-league season, games are being shut down throughout the area as teams report continuing positive tests for the persistent and dangerous pandemic.

Both Petaluma and Casa Grande had scheduled games in last week’s Sonoma County Classic at Piner High School canceled. Petaluma’s girls had one of their three games in the West Coast Jamboree canceled and were forced to switch venues. Casa Grande managed to play all three of its Jamboree games, but had to be bumped into a different and more competitive bracket. Those games will be not be made up.

More troubling are league games. The Vine Valley Athletic League was scheduled to open play this week and both Petaluma and Casa Grande games were stopped by COVID before they could start. Casa Grande girls at home against Sonoma and Justin-Siena at Petaluma as well as a Gaucho Wednesday game at Vintage were postponed.

On the boys side, Casa Grande lost its Tuesday game at Vintage and Petaluma has already canceled its Thursday game at Sonoma Valley.

Petaluma girls Coach Sophie Bihn, who had two players test positive, said things are somewhat more hopeful than they were when the pandemic surged last year.

“This is not anything like the cases last year,” she said. “The players are not getting as sick. It is better because almost all of the kids have been vaccinated.”

Petaluma’s boys have been especially hard hit, with as many as six players testing positive. “The players are in different situations, some have shown no symptoms, while others have had more problems,” said Petaluma Coach Anton Lyons.

Still, the coach of the 9-3 Trojans remains optimistic. “I think that we can get through it,” he said. “I think things are going to get better.”

Petaluma High Athletic Director Ray McClintock isn’t so sure things are going to get better quickly. “I have a feeling this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we are going to see in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

St. Vincent had a scheduled boys game against Piner scratched, but as of deadline, a Wednesday girls game and both boys and girls Saturday games were still planned to be played.

While the protocols for restrictions for individuals and teams are in place, there are, as of yet, no definite rules for determining when games will be postponed or canceled or for making up postponed games.

“I just report any contacts to the school district and they tell me if I can play or not,” Casa Grande boys coach Chris Gutendorf said.

“It is a grey area,” said McClintock. “Right now it is a district decision, but this isn’t just a Petaluma issue. I expect we will have a league meeting soon to discuss the issues.”

North Coast Section Commissioner of Athletics Pat Cruickshank said the NCS is leaving decisions up to the individual school districts. “

“We have schools in 11 different counties and they have different rules and their counties have different rules,” he explained. “We have left it up to the schools. So far, they have done a really good job.”

There remains confusion over how long players have to be quarantined. Coaches agree that, unlike a year ago, when entire teams were quarantined, fully vaccinated players who have tested positive can continue to practice and play.

It gets confusing to determine the length of quarantine with differing opinions on how long players are quarantined depending on their vaccination status and whether or not they are showing symptoms.

Everyone agrees on one thing. “It is crazy,” McClintock said.