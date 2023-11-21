Local runners in last weekend’s North Coast Section Division 4 championship cross country meet in Hayward faced rainy and muddy conditions on the three-mile course, but it didn’t stop them from bringing the competition.

Although the race may not have had the overall results that the teams were hoping for, Petaluma senior Reilly Kreutz excelled enough to finish fourth overall in the girls’ division with a time of 19:09.

Kreutz, who was one of two ladies to represent the Trojans at the NCS championships, punched her ticket for the second consecutive year at the CIF State Cross Country Championships, said Petaluma head coach Jonathan Tallent. The state championship races are set to take place at Woodward Park in Fresno over the weekend of Nov. 25.

For Casa Grande, although runners didn’t ultimately make the Top 10 individual slots, a number of runners hit personal records.

“It was not the best conditions for a championship, but everyone had to fight the same elements. The conditions and course worsened as the day went along,“ said Casa Grande head coach Carl Triola. ”Getting (personal records) on a day like that is considered a plus.“

Triola added, “While the season may not have ended where we wanted it to, we will have a good strong core returning for next season.”

Casa Grande’s girl’s team, which finished 10th of 19 teams in the NCS races, was led by Avery Codington who placed 24th with a time of 19:42. Setting personal records were Sarah Garcia at 21:29, Addison Fields at 21:33 and Abigail Busch at 21:50. Emily Bendzick also crossed the finish line at 20:58, Melanie Garcia at 21:43 and Stella Alvarenga at 22:48.

Tallent said freshman Isabella Martinez, the only other runner for the Trojans, ran a strong race to finish 43rd out of more than 120 runners.

In the boys’ competition of more than 140 runners, the Gauchos finished ninth of 22 teams, and the Trojans finished 15th.

Casa Grande was led by Dylan Mainaris who finished 23rd at 17:04, another personal record. Kevin Hansen finished close behind at 17:55. Jack Dufour also had a personal record of 17:51, as did Srihan Goli at 18:03 and Emmanuel Garcia at 19:22. Benton Lichty crossed the finish line at 19:30.

The Trojan boys were led by freshman Maverick Kelly who finished 66th with a time of 18:14. Freshman Dane Miller finished 92nd at 19:27, junior Nathan Rodriguez finished 95th at 19:37, sophomore Masato Tallent finished 109th at 19:59, senior Everett Abercrombie finished 112th at 20:24, junior Maxwell Brown finished 117th at 20:38 and sophomore Collin Shaw finished 119th at 20:42.

