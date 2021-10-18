Crucial fourth-down play difference in St. Vincent loss to Montgomery

A critical fourth-down running play by St. Vincent deep in Montgomery territory with time running out fell inches short, and with it fell hopes for an undefeated football season for the Mustangs as they lost to the Vikings 30-21 in a key North Bay League Redwood contest.

The Mustangs (6-1) controlled the game against Montgomery for most of the time after the hosts surprisingly jumped ahead 17-0.

St. Vincent settled in with a time-consuming running game down the stretch, and was driving again to go ahead for the second time when faced with a fourth-and-six play. The run was close enough to be measured, but fans could tell by the early reactions of the Montgomery players that the chains would indicate the play was short on the Viking two-yard line.

“That was a sweep play we run for Dante Antonini,” said Mustang coach Trent Herzpg. “He got very close down there. Some of our people along the sideline thought we got a bad spot, but I could not tell because of the angle.”

St. Vincent had been buried inside the 20 during the fourth quarter on two critical bad snaps from center and a punt that traveled only 19 yards.

Still, the Mustangs led 21-17 on three unanswered touchdowns and it had appeared they would make good on their come-from-behind effort.

Montgomery did delight its homecoming fans with a touchdown to make it 24-21, but St. Vincent had enough left in the tank to battle back immediately with a drive that began on its 35-yard line with more than six minutes to play.

A 26-yard running play by Kai Hall and a couple of critical slants by the athletic Antonini got the ball into the red zone with the Mustang fans chirping their approval. A penalty against St. Vincent only made things a bit more difficult, setting up the critical fourth down play.

Antonini had a terrific game for the visitors as Montgomery set its defenses for Hall on almost every carry. Hall had 709 yards going into the game which was second in the NBL this season.

Antonini would time his blocking up front to allow Hall to earn maximum yardage.

With less than two minutes remaining following the stop, the Mustang defense relaxed a bit on the ﬁrst Viking run from scrimmage from the two-yard line, and it hurt them big time. Mason Hallin took a handoff, bounced off the pile in front of him and got to the edge quickly. He out sprinted the Mustang defenders the rest of the way for a 98-yard scoring gallop that took any realistic chance St. Vincent had to climb back into the fray.

Herzog had to slide the dangerous Hall around in the backﬁeld with different sets to give him decent running angles. Hall still slanted quickly for a total of 90 yards on the ground on 22 attempts.

Antonini, who also sparkled on defense with several tackles and a batted ball pass interception, led the Mustangs with 91 yards on the ground on 18 attempts.

Montgomery lefty quarterback Lucus Foye was intercepted twice with Antonini and ball hawking Jake DeCarli making the key grabs. The DeCarli interception came in the third quarter and included a 35-yard dash into the end zone for a touchdown which led to a 21-17 lead. It was DeCarli’s team-leading third theft of the season.

After their surprising early 17-0 lead the Vikings were stymied by the St. Vincent defense led by Nathan Rooks.

The win by the Vikings leaves only Santa Rosa without a loss in league play which might well set up a critical regular season- ending game between the Panthers and St. Vincent at Yarborough Field on Saturday afternoon Nov. 6.

``We can use this week to rest up because only 18 players get most of the playing time and they need to recover,” said Herzog,

”I was very proud of our kids and how they battled back from a 17-0 deﬁcit. Now we need to go up to Healdsburg, take care of business and play our ﬁnal game for a share of the league title.”

Montgomery captured the junior varsity contest 27-12.