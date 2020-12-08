Crysdale a leader of under-rated Petaluma girls soccer team

Almost overlooked by the end of the 2020 girls soccer campaign was the terrific regular season posted by the Petaluma T-Girls. The senior-dominated Trojan squad combined nearly all phases of the game efficiently in Vine Valley Athletic League play, including in a couple of closely contested matches against eventual league champion Casa Grande.

Neither of the two local squads scored a goal from the field in the two regular contests between the two rivals, but a first-half penalty kick in the second game knocked into the net by Savannah Sunshine of the Gauchos at Steve Ellison Field made all the difference for the VVAL title.

The heartbreaking loss might have taken all the focus from some teams, but Petaluma quickly regrouped to go further in the NCS Division II playoffs than any other VVAL team.

“It was disappointing,” said Petaluma all-league mid fielder Charlotte Crysdale. “I think we outplayed Casa in both games with a lot more ball time in the offensive end and more shots on goal. Our team just couldn’t get a ball in the net. Still I think my favorite memories on the field were the games played against Casa. It’s not hard to get that extra energy for those games.”

The T Girls had a lot of bounce back to their game as they finished 10-1-1 in the VVAL and Crysdale had much to do with it with her willingness to set up teammates. Making critical passes leading to scoring is a key for all soccer teams, and Crysdale finished third on the T-Girl squad in assists for 2020. “It’s the best feeling to make that pass leading to a score,” noted Crysdale.

Petaluma overwhelmed Tennyson of Hayward, 6-0, in the first round of the NCS playoffs, and the Trojans came back in the following round to upset highly rated El Cerrito, 5-3. Crysdale had an important assist in the quarterfinal win in the East Bay.

At present, the soccer season is scheduled to be played in the spring because of the pandemic constraints. Crysdale, one of the few regulars who has another season of eligibility, also played for the Petaluma lacrosse team, and has a decision to make because both sports go head-to-head for one season only.

“There is no question about it. My sport will be soccer,” said the first team all VVAL selection. “I have been playing the game since I was 5 or 6 years old, and I am not stepping away now. One of my best friends from the North Bay club team is the best offensive player at Casa Grande.”

Soccer will have to be in the rebuild mode on the Trojan campus in 2021. Crysdale is one of the few regulars who return after the team was gutted by seniors moving on.

Crysdale had nine goals for Petaluma, and will be counted on to be one of the offensive leaders when soccer begins again.

She had dual goals in league wins over Napa and Justin Siena last season as the T-Girls won 12 of their final 14 contests under the guidance of coach Degan Babala.