Dante Antonini St. Vincent football MVP

The St. Vincent High School football team brought a short, but successful football season to a celebratory conclusion with an awards dinner held outdoors at the school.

The Mustangs joined the North Bay League Oak this season, but played only five games, going 2-2-1 with a very young team.

St. Vincent opened with one of the most impressive victories in recent school history, a 24-7 win over Ukiah, a school with almost triple the St. Vincent enrollment. Back-to-back losses to Analy (25-20) and Justin-Siena (42-19) followed before the team rebounded to finish with a flourish, tying a good El Molino team 35-35 and beating Healdsburg in its only home game 58-6.

Head coach Trent Herzog introduced his coaching staff and players, offering a quick comment about each player.

Special awards culminated the evening with Dante Antonini receiving the Most Valuable Player Award. A three-sport standout, Antonini had 24 receptions in just five games for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. The junior averaged 21.2 yards per carry and 101.8 per game. On defense, he led the team with 38 tackles, with six for loss. What the numbers don’t show are the big play after big play he made at the most crucial time during each of St. Vincent’s five games. He was named to the Cal Hi sports All-State Small Schools first team as a multi-purpose player.

The Mustang Award, given to a player that exemplifies the qualities of St. Vincent football players was presented to senior wide receiver/linebacker Nate Berniklau. One of the team leaders early, Berniklau played hurt and was finally sidelined with a broken hand, but still continued to lead his team. Berniklau also received the St. Vincnet Four-Year Award for being a Mustang football participant for four years.

The choice of Kai Hall as Offensive Player of the Year was no surprise. The sophomore had a second straight outstanding season, rushing for 536 yards in just five games and scoring eight touchdowns. He averaged 107.2 rushing yards per game. He also caught 13 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He was named to the Cal Hi Sports All-State Sophomore All-State second team.

Another sophomore, Nathan Rooks, was honored as Defensive Player of the Year. Rooks was a force on both sides of the St. Vincent line, but particularly on defense where he had 35 tackles in five games, second to Antonini, with 10 (an average of two per game) for loss.

Senior Andrew Pech was chosen Lineman of the Year. A team captain, he was an inspirational leader on both sides of the football. An exceptional blocker on offense, he was also a standout on defense with nine tackles for loss among his 25 overall stops.

Senior quarterback Colby Furia was honored as Back of the Year. He came to St. Vincent after Cloverdale canceled football for the season. In just five games, he completed 57 of 87 passes for 819 yards and seven touchdowns. He ran for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also received an award for being a member of the National Football Foundation Academic Team. He has a 4.0 grade point average.

Senior kicker Juan Jimenez was chosen Special Teams Player of the Year. He converted on 14 of 14 PAT kicks and booted two field goals as a vital member of the St. Vincent offense.

Senior running back/linebacker Devaneaux Sagaral was presented with the Coaches Award. In a high school career plague with injuries, Sagaral stepped up to play in all five St. Vincent games as a senior. Listed as a running back, he was primarily a lead blocker for Hall and other backs. He still scored a touchdown in his final season. He also had 21 tackles on defense and was a team captain.