DeCarli delivers with two outs to lead St. Vincent to baseball win

St. Vincent catcher Jake DeCarli found open spaces with a game-winning, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the home-standing Mustang baseball team an exciting 6-5 win over Healdsburg on Friday in front of an appreciative gathering.

The victory evened the North Bay League season series between the two teams after the 11-6 win by the Greyhounds on Thursday.

The Greyhounds had a chance to close it out when relief pitcher Justice Brilliant got two strikes on the Mustang receiver with a couple of outs. It wasn’t to be, however, as DeCarli punched a clutch line drive between the outfielders and both runners scored without a close play at the plate.

The second hit of the afternoon by DeCarli helped improve the league record of his team to 5-3, which matches Healdsburg.

Overall, the Mustangs had 10 hits off a couple of Hound pitchers, but the hosts were never able to put any distance between the evenly matched clubs. Both teams came away with two-run frames in the later going with St. Vincent tying things up with a two-run double down the left-field line in the bottom of the fifth inning off the bat of freshman Nico Antonini.

Mustang pitcher Sabastian Rios deserved better for his five innings of work, but three infield base hits by the Hounds kept him in trouble. A two-run single by Brilliant helped give Healdsburg a brief two-run advantage. Brilliant and Brett Delfino had two base hits each for the Greyhounds.

Rios got notable defensive support in the St.Vincent infield with a line drive double play involving Nalducci, a solid effort at third base by sophomore Eddy Stone and a gun out of a Hound runner at second base by DeCarli.

First year St. Vincent coach Spencer Finkbonner wrestled with removing Rios when the pitch count got into the upper 80’s. “Sebastian is our senior and he knows the deal,” explained the coach. “It is our goal this season to win two of three from each of the league opponents, and I had a gut feeling at that stage that he reached the point where it was time for a change. I thought we played very well defensively with our only errors coming at first base. We play them again at Rec Park in Healdsburg and I hope we have enough pitching. Rios struck out six and only gave up five hits.”

Brilliant was called in as a relief pitcher for starter Jayson Licea in the final frame, but could not retire the final Mustang batter after first baseman Xavier Sullivan looped an off field RBI single with two outs.

With two outs and two strikes on DeCarli, the junior receiver, blasted one into the open spaces driving home pinch runner Taiki Belway and Nalducci to send the place into wild celebration.

Nalducci, Rios and DeCarli finished with two hits each for the winning Mustangs who improved to 6-5 overall in their first baseball season in the Redwood Division of North Bay League.

DeCarli was hitting .306 before the game began.