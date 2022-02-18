Defense key to Trojan NCS triumph over Vintage

Petaluma High School boys basketball coach Anton Lyons has said from the start of the season that defense wins, and it was defense that provided the Trojans with their most important win of the season, a 41-35 victory over Vintage in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs played Wednesday night in Napa.

The win came in the third meeting of the season between the rivals after they had split Vine Valley Athletic League games.

It also advanced the Trojans to the playoff quarterfinals and a meeting with No. 1-seeded San Ramon Valley, a 66-51 winner over Santa Rosa in the first round. The game will be at San Ramon Valley High School on Saturday at 7 p.m.

According to team officials, the win was the first in a North Coast Section game since the 2004-2005 season for Petaluma.

Petaluma’s tenacious defense allowed Vintage just one field goal, a 3-pointer by Bryce Powers, in the first half.

Petaluma led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-7 at the half. Ryan Giacomini hit a 3-pointer for the Trojans in the first quarter and Salim Arikat added seven in the second to lead the Trojan offense. Giacomini and Arikat each scored 14 for the Trojans, with Arikat getting 12 in the first half.

Vintage made a run in the third quarter, scoring 21 points to cut the Trojan advantage to 35-28.

The Trojans prevented any real damage by reverting to its lockdown defense in the final stanza, holding the Crushers without a basket. Vintage was 7 of 12 from the free throw line in the last quarter and 11 of 35 in the game.

Vintage’s Jackson Corley, who raked the Trojans for 26 points in the last outing between the two teams, was held to four points and without a field goal by the tenacious Petaluma defense. “Rowan Calhoun and Ryan Giacomini did a great job on him,” Lyons noted. “Everybody played hard and competed.”

Now it’s on to play a San Ramon Valley team that was third behind Dublin and De La Salle in the East Bay League and is 15-8 overall.

“It won’t be easy,” said Lyons. “The East Bay is my home area. I know how they play. They play hard, but we are going there to compete.”

GAUCHOS FALL

Casa Grande’s season came to an end with a 50-39 loss to Redwood in Larkspur.

The result ended the Gaucho season at 11-12. They were 5-7 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.