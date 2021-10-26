Defense the key to Casa JV win over American Canyon

The casa Grande junior varsity football team used defense for a 28-8 win over the American Canyon JVs.

American Canyon came into the game averaging 35 points per game, but were held to a single touchdown and only seven first downs by the aggressive Gauchos.

Seamus Dirrane led the Casa defenders wit 4 ½ sacks for 35 American Canyon yardage loss. Dirrane had four solo tackles and five assists on the night. Marco Sierra was credited with four solo tacks and two assists. Cade Rea made six tackles, two for loss.

Casa Grande quarterback Ethan Arellano completed 19 of 31 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. Nine of his passes went to Clint Rea for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Zack Herrera carried nine times for 91 yards.