Del Campo wins Callan Tournament; host Casa Grande finishes fourth

Editor’s Note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back at what happened this week just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported Dec. 26 2019?

Analy 57 Casa Grande 53

Analy pulled away in the final two minutes to defeat host Casa Grande, 57-53, in the third-place game at the 14th Annual Brett Callan Memorial Basketball Tournament Saturday.

The Tigers got balanced scoring. and eased ahead after the two teams were locked in a 48-48 tie mid way through the fourth stanza.

Guard Sonny Gigliotti railed three shots from behind the arc from the left wing to pull the Gauchos into the deadlock, but the game belonged to Analy down the stretch.

“It was a good win for us,” said Tiger coach Jason Carpenter. “We feel good about where we are right now.”

Gigliotti ended the game with 17 points for the Gauchos, while Dom McHale tossed in 12. Hustling sophomore Colin Patchet pulled down six rebounds.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIERA pleased Casa Grande coach Chris Gutendorf shares a high five with Isaac Sheeks during the Gauchos win over Credo in the Callan Tournament.

McHale was named to the All-Tournament team for his double-figure scoring in all three tournament games.

Sage Boek had 11 points for the Tigers, and was also named to the all-tourney team.

Del Campo came on strong in the final minutes of the championship contest to overhaul Urban of San Francisco in a quickly paced 72-67 victory to claim the Callan title. The Cougars from Fair Oaks outscored Urban, 21-12, in the decisive final period.

Damjan Agovic and Jackson Taylor from the Cougars were named to the all-tournament team. Junior guard Bryce Smith and Blues teammate Ryan Pescherine were also all-tournament selections.

In consolation play, Montgomery ran past Washington of San Francisco, 61-46, paced by impressive 6-7 sophomore Nolan Bessire who had 19 points to go along with teammate Jack Svoma who tossed in 10. Both were named to the all-tournament team. Ray Goda of Washington scored 11 points and was named to the all-tourney team.

In the battle for seventh place, Credo of Rohnert Park outscored St. Vincent, 20-3, in the final stanza to nail down a 66-46 victory. All tourney choice Antival Stopek had 17 points for Credo.

Del Campo of Fair Oaks rattled off 12 unanswered points to close out the second quarter, and Casa Grande never completely recovered in a 59-46 semifinal loss on Friday. The Gauchos managed to chop the deficit to 43-40 in the final stanza on a basket underneath by Rashad Nixon, but could get no closer. Casa was outscored in the final period 16-6.

Del Campo (10-3) moved into the championship game against Urban of San Francisco. The Blues (7-1) easily got by Casa Grande could not penetrate a tenacious Cougar defense on the inside, and relied mostly on outside shooting to stay close most of the way. The Gauchos turned in a solid third stanza by outscoring the guests, 14-5, led by guard Gigliotti who netted eight points, including a pair of crowd pleasing triples.

Junior forward Jackson Taylor tossed in 18 points on hard-driving shots underneath while 6-7 center Damjan Agovic finished with 13.

The smaller Gauchos got a hustling effort from Patchet who muscled seven rebounds in addition to scoring six points.

The Cougar bench was electric throughout, and was cautioned at times to remain seated by the officials. Del Campo coach Dave Nobis good naturely reminded everyone within earshot that, “We don’t live here” in an effort to balance the calls on the floor.

In consolation play, Credo continued to impress before falling to Washington, 60-53, and St.

Vincent was outclassed by Montgomery, 61-24. The Mustangs went scoreless in the first period and trailed 19-0.

Rory Morgan had six points for St. Vincent, while Jake DeCarli came in off the bench again to net five.

Casa Grande 71 Credo 48

Casa Grande had little trouble advancing to the second round of the tourney as the Gauchos turned to their defense in a 71-48 romp over Credo in the final game of opening night.

Coach Chris Gutendorf substituted in numbers as his club shut down the first options of the Gryphon offense en route to an 18-8 advantage after the first quarter, and 12 players managed to put points on the board.

It was a feisty effort by the Division V Gryphons, but they were often caught looking for other options after being shut down by Gaucho defenders. The result was too many awkward shots to keep the contest within reach.

McHale scored 10 points in the first half, with a majority coming on quick breaks ahead of the Credo defenders. He got scoring support from Gigliotti who meshed his first 3-point attempt, and finished with six points at intermission. McHale finished with a team-leading 13 points even though he played limited minutes in the second half.

Junior Jonah Siebels came in late in the second half to pump in seven points as the Gauchos extended their lead to 52-27 by the end of the third stanza.

Kai Gutherie led the energetic Credo club with a game-high 15 points, followed by teammate Oliver Abrams with 10.

In other action, Del Campo pulled away from Washington of San Francisco, 52-42; Urban of San Francisco upset defending champion Montgomery, 60-58; and Analy muscled past St. Vincent, 68-40.

The most entertaining game was the shocker handed to Montgomery by the Division V Urban Blues who would not go away down the stretch in a game that never had more than a four-point difference between the two teams. Lighting-quick Urban guard Bryce Smith had 21 points for the Blues.

St. Vincent could not get anything going on the inside, and fell behind 36-7 at halftime to a physical team from Analy. The Tigers relaxed the pressure a bit in the second half, allowing the Mustangs a whopping 22-point fourth period.

DeCarli came off the bench to score all of his 10 points in the second half for the Mustangs, while normally high scoring Rory Morgan finished with nine.