Different degrees of football conditioning

Mirroring ever-changing conditions in the world around them, high school football conditioning and practice continued with differing degrees of intensity as teams await guidance from the California Interscholastic Federation. The CIF is expected to make an announcement on the possibility of opening the fall sports season on schedule by July 20.

In a statement released in June, the CIF said, in part: ”As our member schools begin planning for the reopening of school, the CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if fall sports will continue as currently scheduled. The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns.”

Meanwhile, Casa Grande began limited practice this week, while Petaluma delayed the start of its program until next week. St. Vincent is already into the fourth week of its practice. This, as a continuing surge in the Sonoma County’s reported Copid-19 cases has landed the county on the state Watch List and forced roll backs in the reopening of businesses and services. It also comes at a time when schools are considering whether or not to reopen classrooms in August.

Casa Grande pushed the start of its practice back a week, before beginning on Monday, and football coach John Antonio said he wasn’t sure how long it could continue. “We’re going to start this week, and see how it goes,” he said.

With an anticipated turnout of close to 100 players, with 60-plus on the varsity, Casa Grande is faced with the difficult problem of developing ways to break the team into safe groups of 10 or less. Antonio said the Casa plan is designed to handle the turnout. “I like our plan. We have a good plan in place and we are excited to get started,” he said. “But we need to be safe. Everything we do is designed to keep the players safe.”

Petaluma coach Rick Krist said he decided to wait another week after several players and coaches had expressed concerns following reports that some area teens had tested positive for the disease.

“The school district has given us the OK, but I want to make sure we’re setting up a situation where there are not any issues,” Krist said.

The coach said he is confident Petaluma will have a program that is safe and follows all the guidelines, but that he is taking another week as a precaution, and to find out what the CIF recommends. “We are going to make a decision on what we know from the CIF,” he said.

At St. Vincent, where the Mustangs have been attracting about 30 players a practice, they are already in their fourth week of practice, and that includes limited passing drills.

“We are following all the guidelines and being very careful,” coach Trent Herzog said.

While the quarterbacks have been passing primarily into nets and trash cans, there have been a few drills involving receivers with balls sanitized after every throw.

While Petaluma and Casa Grande are not allowed to have any indoor activities, St. Vincent has had modified conditioning in its weight room with numbers strictly limited.

“We are doing everything we are supposed to do,” said Herzog.