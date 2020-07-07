Dipsea Race can still be run on your own

If you missed the Dipsea Race this year or if you have never been in the Dipsea but would like to try, the Dipsea Virtual Run is for you. It is free and there is still time to get in on the fun.

Starting this week and ending Sept. 6, anyone of any age at any time anywhere in the world can participate in the Dipsea Virtual Run organized by the Dipsea Race Committee and the Dipsea Race Foundation as an alternative to the 110th Dipsea Race, that was cancelled on June 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annual Dipsea is the oldest trail race in the United States, and each year attracts a packed field limited to 1,500 runners.

This year marked the first year in 75 years that the Dipsea race – a grueling 7.5 mile trail race from downtown Mill Valley to Stinson Beach first contested in 1905 – was not held. The Dipsea was last cancelled from 1942 through 1945 because of World War II and military operations on Mt. Tamalpais.

To enter and participate in the Dipsea Virtual Run, visit the Dipsea website (www.dipsea.org).. Each entrant will have the option of participating (either by themselves or in a group of no more than four people) in one of two different routes to record their time on the 7.5 mile Dipsea trail course which, for the Dipsea Virtual Run, will start in Old Mill Park in Mill Valley and end where the Dipsea Trail meets the Panoramic Highway in Stinson Beach. An alternative would be a 10-mile flat course of the runner’s choice, even on a treadmill.

Participants can choose their location and route and complete their Virtual Dipsea Run, as long as the required miles are completed and the virtual run is completed before Septt. 6. A list of participants and logged results will be viewable on the Dipsea website.

The Dipsea Virtual Run will culminate with an online honors ceremony on Sept. 12.

For more information, email Dipsea2020@gmail.com.