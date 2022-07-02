District 35 Little League All Stars enjoy a busy holiday weekend

The long holiday weekend will be filled with baseballs as District 35 Little League All-Star plays continues at venues from Petaluma to Healdsburg.

Petaluma teams had a couple of slips, but generally fared well in the first round of play Friday.

10-UNDERS

The Petaluma National 10-under team slipped in its first game Friday, losing to Rincon Valley 10-0.

Petaluma Valley and Petaluma American begin their tournament journeys Saturday with Petaluma Valley playing in Healdsburg against the host Healdsburg Little League, while Petaluma American plays on its home diamond at Lucchesi Park at 6:30 Saturday evening against Mark West, a 13-1 winner over Petaluma American in its first game Friday.

Petaluma National fights for survival in a 10 o’clock game Sunday morning at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa.

11-UNDERS

Petaluma National and Petaluma American both begin play in the 11-under tournament Saturday at the Santa Rosa American Little League complex at Monroe School in Santa Rosa.

The Nationals play at 10 a.m. against Ukiah, while the Americans play at 2 p.m. against Santa Rosa American.

MAJOR LEAGUE

Petaluma split its two games in the Major League division Friday. Petaluma American shut out Cloverdale 11-0, while Petaluma National lost to Fort Bragg 6-2.

Petaluma Valley plays its first game Saturday at 1 p.m. on its home diamond at Murphy Field against El Molino, a 15-5 winner over Willits in its opener.

Also on Saturday, Petaluma American will play against Westside at 10 a.m. at Rincon Valley.

Petaluma National plays again Monday at 11 a.m. at Murphy Field, in Petaluma.

The double elimination tournaments run through championship Saturday, July 9, with if-necessary games played July 10. All championship games will be played at Murphy Field.