Little League District 35 Tournament play got underway Thursday night with a head-to-head meeting between two Petaluma teams in the 10-under competition with many more local confrontations to follow.

Petaluma American battled by Petaluma Valley 7-4 in a first-round 10-under game and moves on to face Petaluma National Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa. Petaluma Valley starts the long road back through the losers’ bracket Monday with a 5:30 p.m. at Mark West Little League against an as yet undetermined opponent.

In other 10-under first-round games, Healdsburg shut out Sebastopol 7-0, Santa Rosa Amereican conquered Cloverdale 19-0, Ukiah downed Willits-Redwod 17-4 and For Bragg beat Coast 14-1.

Petaluma American came back from a 3-1 second-inning deficit to get its tournament season started in the right direction in its game against Petaluma Valley.

The game was marked by 16 walks, 11 given to the winning American Leaguers. On the flip side, it also featured several outstanding defensive plays by both sides.

Petaluma Valley starting pitcher Tyson Lynch pitched well for three innings. After giving up a run in the first inning, he retired the Americans with no runs and just two base runners over the next two innings, striking out three in three innings.

Meanwhile, his Valley teammates rallied for a three spot in the second, with the key blow a clutch two-rbi single down the right-field line by Leo Little.

The second half of the game belonged to the Americans.

Hits by Jackson Tucker and Lucas Leask sparked a three-run rally in the fourth, two more runs scored in the fifth in a rally featuring a double by Parker Bridges, a single by Tucker and an RBI grounder by Owen Fishman. Just to be sure, a final run came home on an RBI ground out by Byron Adalio in the sixth.

Treyson Nolasco took a thump on the helmet for the Valley in the fourth, but was all right and went to first, eventually scoring on an RBI hit by Wyatt Markovich, but Leask, on the mound for the Americans, struck out the side to end the last Valley hopes.

MAJORS

While the Tens got their tournament going Thursday, the Major Leaguers (10-12 year olds) start this evening with games at 5:30 p.m. In contests involving local teams, Petaluma National hosts Cloverdale at Carter Field and Petaluma Valley takes on Willits-Redwood at Murphy Field.

Petaluma American draws a first-round bye and will play the winner of a game between Fort Bragg and El Molino Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lucchesi Park.

ELEVENS

Most teams in the 9-11 age division start on Saturday. In games involving local teams, Petaluma American plays Rincon Valley in Rincon Valley at 2 p.m.; Petaluma Valley plays Sebastopol at Carter Field at 10 a.m. and Petaluma faces the winner of a game between Ukiah and Mark West at Carter Field at 1 p.m.