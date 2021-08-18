Dream National Little League season ends in West Region Tournament

After a promising start in their pursuit of the cherished goal of the Little League World Series the Petaluma National Little League All Stars ended a win short in the West Region Tournament in San Bernardino last week.

The Nationals earned their way into the tournament by winning District, Section and Nor-Cal tournaments and were placed in a good position to continue their dream when they received a first-round bye in the six-team regional tournament.

They moved within grabbing distance of the prize when they bombed Queen Creek, the Arizona State champion 11-0 in their first game.

Then came hurt with consecutive losses to Honolulu 13-3 and Torrance 6-0 ending the dream.

WAKE-UP CALL

The game against the eventual tournament winner Honolulu was a wake-up call for the Nationals after the ease of their first-game victory. The Hawaiians were simply too much for the Nationals, slamming 15 hits and ending the game by the 10-run rule in the fifth inning.

Petaluma never led in the game after Honolulu scored four runs in the first inning. It was a pattern the Hawaii state champions were to repeat with four-run rallies in the third and fourth innings.

Patrick Murray had the big hit in the Honolulu first-inning rally, driving in two runs with the first of his two hits on the day. Pele Payanal also singled in the rally. It was the start of a big game for the center fielder who went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Despite the final score and just five hits in the game, Petaluma had its chances.

They got a run in the second inning on a double by Kalvin Okamura and a single by Gavin Perry before the budding rally was nipped by an infield double play.

Petaluma pulled to within a run at 4-3 in the top of the third when bat-sizzling Gio Castaing lifted a home run over the center field fence to score single-based Gavin Perry ahead of him. It was Castaing’s third home run in two games.

Honolulu answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take control of the contest and took all doubt out of the outcome with another four counts in the fourth. Two singles, sandwiched around an error gave the winners a 10-run lead and ended the game one out into the fifth inning.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian pitchers Micah Bennett and Ryan Keanu allowed Petaluma just five hits, two by Okamura and one each by Castaing, Aiden Jones and Perry.

Petaluma used three pitchers in a vain attempt to stop the Hawaiians.

LAST STAND

Although the loss to Torrance ended Petaluma’s amazing tournament run, it might have been the most exciting the Nationals played all summer. It certainly the most tension filled.

For six innings, the teams, each led by a dominating pitcher with both teams facing points of elimination, but neither yielding.

Finally, in the seventh inning, the wheels came off for the Nationals.

The final score in no way reflected the stomach-squeezing tension of the game between the two teams.

For six regulation innings, Petaluma’s Castaing and Torrance’s Gibson Turner matched pitching brilliance.

Turner, consistently bringing high heat to the plate, struck out 15 National batters and allowed just one hit, a bloop single by Castaing in the sixth inning. He struck out the side in three innings and no less than two in any inning.

Castaing mixed a baffling curve with his own brand of speed to strike out nine. He, too, allowed just one hit, a second inning single to Dominic Golia.

Only twice over the first six innings did Petaluma put a runner in scoring position. Torrance advanced a runner to third on an error, a passed ball and a ground out in the fourth, but Castaing left him begging a base away from scoring.

In the sixth, a single off Petaluma relief pitcher Will Hale sent a walked runner to third, but he couldn’t maintain contact, and a video review called him out as third baseman Declan Romo alertly kept his glove pressed against the leg of the runner.

The pressure on the young players and their families and fans went from extreme to oppressive as the innings wore on with neither pitcher showing signs of relenting.

Both moundsmen reached their Little League-allowed 85 pitches in the sixth inning.

Castaing left with one out and one on in the top of the inning and gave way to Hale who, with the help of the play at third and a strikeout kept Torrance at bay.

Turner fanned two and gave up Castaing’s bloop into center before the umpires waved him off the mound and Golia came on to induce a grounder to shortstop to send the game into extra innings.

While the entire All-Star experience has been a dream for the National Leaguers, the seventh inning was a nightmare.

The gutsy Hale got the first two Torrance batters before it all ended for the Nationals. A mad mixture of hits, a walk, an error, a mental lapse that led to a steal of home and all around badness helped Torrance become the first Southern California team since 1994 to advance to the Little League World Series.

Sadly for the Northern Californians, they almost escaped the fatal inning unscathed. Torrance hadn’t scored and had two outs and three runners on base when a close 3-2 pitch walked in what stood as the winning run instead of recording the third out.