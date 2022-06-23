Eastside relays come running back

The East Side Relays returned after a pandemic pause with some new events, but with the same enthusiasm. Participating schools were: La Tercera (LT), Old Adobe (OA), Miwok Valley (MV), Sonoma Mountain (SM), Loma Vista (LV), Corona Creek (CC) and Meadow (M). Conditions were excellent throughout the day at the Casa Grande High School track.

The day started with the 4x100m relay. In the fifth-grade girls race, Corona Creek finished first in 0.59 followed by Sonoma Mountain (1:05) and Old Adobe (1:07) rounding out the top three. In the fifth-grade boys race, Sonoma Mountain cruised to first (1:00). Corona Creek was second (1:02) and Old Adobe was third (1:03). The sixth-grade girls race saw Meadow leading in 0.59 with Sonoma Mountain (1:01) coming in second and Loma Vista third. In the last 4x100, Meadow led and were followed by Old Adobe (1:00) and Corona Creek.

In the first open running event, the 600 meter for fifth-grade, Mackenzie Gittings (CC) finished in 2:08, Mackenzie Fields (CC) second in 2:09 and Ninel Ho of LV third at 2:16. In the fifth-grade boys 600 meter, Tino Lindley of SM finished first in 2:02, Jacob Baglietto (M) second in 2:04, and Emmett Caruso (LV) third in 2:04.1. The sixth graders started with the 800-meter open race. Izzy Rendino (M) won in 2:49, Kylie Geddes (CC) was second 2:49.1 and Amelia Newcome-Williamson (SM) third in 3:06.The sixth grade boys finished with Grant Reposa (SM) first in 2:32, Isaac Fellman second in (CC) 2:38, with Casey Sheehan (CC) and Matthew Lindeman (M) battling to a third-place tie in 2:40.

The 70 meter fifth grade girls sprint was won by Ala (CC) 11.7, followed by Mia Conklin (SM) 11.9 and Kali Cabrera (LT) 11.9. The fifth-grade boys 70 was won by Barry Torassa (OA) 9.9, followed by Connor Antonio (SM) 11.0 and Allan Evans (LV) 11.3. The sixth-grade girls 70 was won by India Mitchell (SM) 10.8 followed by Emma Snyder (M) 10.82, and Josie Holley (OA) 11.1. The sixth-grade boys race was won by Noah Holley (OA) 10.0 chased by Dylan Reyes (LV), and Matthew Lindman (M) 10.5.

The Open 100 meter race for fifth-grade featured a sweep by a trio of Corona Creek athletes, Sofia Osorio (CC) 14.8, Emmy (CC) 15.1 and Addie Carewe (CC) 16.1. Barry Torassa (OA) repeated in the fifth-grade boys 100 meters in 13.5, followed by Lucas Kassis (SM) in 14.7 and Bryce Evans (M) in 14.8. The sixth-grade girls 100 was won by Izzy Rendino (M) in 14.3, followed by Ginelle Crain (SM) in14.7 and Junia Mervil (MV) 14.8. The sixth-grade boys race was won by Sebastian Navarro (M) in 14.1, with Bernabe Lopez Mendoza (MV) second in 14.3, and Abraham Lopez third (LV) 14.6.

The distance medley was next up. For the fifth-grade girls, Corona Creek finished first in 3:46, Sonoma Mountain second in 4:07 and La Tercera third in t 4:09. For the fifth-grade boys, Meadow (3:53) took first, Corona Creek second in 3:58 and Sonoma Mountain third in 4:00. For sixth-grade girls, Sonoma Mountain finished first in 6:50, Meadow second in 6:54, and Corona Creek third in 7:24. For sixth-grade boys Corona Creek won 6:25, with Sonoma Mountain second in 6:30 and Meadow third in 6:43.

The sprint medley was the next event. Corona Creek finished first in 2:23 with Sonoma Mountain taking the next two spots in 2:26 and 2:36 in the fifth grade girls competition. In the fifth grade boys run, Meadow won in 2:23 followed by Sonoma Mountain in 2:24 and Corona Creek in 2:28. The sixth grade girls event was won by Meadow in 2:21 with Corona Creek second in 2:21 and Old Adobe third 2:33. In the sixth grade boys relay, La Tercera took first followed by Meadow in 2:11 and Miwok Valley in 2:20.

In the open 300-meter girls fifth grade run, Lila Burns (SM) cruised to first in 0:56 followed by Amalia Matott (CC) ) in 57.0 and her teammate Mackenzie Fields (CC) in 0:57.1. The fifth-grade boys were led by Adrian Swistowski (LV) in 0:53, followed by Branson Garner (SM) in 0:55 and Andrew Weinzinger in 55.5. The sixth grade open 400-meter girls run was won by Lila Seidman (CC) in 1:18, followed by Chloe Matacia (M) in 1:24, with Charlotte Jeliffe (SM) third 1:27. The sixth grade boys run was won by Isaac Fellman (CC) in1:09, followed by Sebastian Navarro (M) in 1:10 and Asher Sheeks (OA) in 1:12.

The 4x200 meter fifth-grade girls relay was won by Corona Creek in 2:24, Sonoma Mountain was second in 2:26, and La Tercera third in 2:31. The fifth-grade boys relay was won by Old Adobe in 2:25 followed by Meadow in 2:27 and Loma Vista in 2:28. The six grade girls relay was won by Corona Creek in 2:12 with Meadow second in 2:16, followed by Old Adobe in 2:22. The sixth grade boys finish was Miwok Valley in 2:06, Corona Creek in 2:07 and Loma Vista in 2:13.