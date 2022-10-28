Subscribe

Egg Bowl for pride and playoffs

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 27, 2022, 8:26PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The season

PETALUMA

Overall 7-1

VVAL: 4-0

Petaluma 41, Terra Linda 21

Petaluma 55, Santa Rosa 12

Analy 50, Petaluma 49

Petaluma 21, Maria Carrillo 20

Petaluma 21, Justin-Siena 6

Petaluma 28, Vintage 26

Petaluma 42, Sonoma Valley 0

Petaluma 54, Napa 7

--

CASA GRANDE

Overall: 4-4

VVAL: 2-2

Casa Grande 28, Maria Carrillo 21

Marin Catholic 45, Casa Grande 0

Casa Grande 44, Montgomery 35

Vintage 41, Casa Grande 19

Ukiah 27, Casa Grande 20

Casa Grande 53, Sonoma Valley 0

Casa Grande 68, Napa 27

American Canyon 23, Casa Grande 22

For Petaluma and Casa Grande football players, Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the first day for the rest of their lives. Between now and then, everything is focused on Saturday, Oct. 29, specifically at 3 p.m. at the Casa Grande High School football field. That is kickoff time for the 2022 Egg Bowl.

The varsity feature will be preceded by a junior varsity game at 12:30 p.m.

Coaches at both Casa Grande and Petaluma have preached all season the need to focus on the game at hand and not look too far ahead. Now, the game that looked so far ahead in late August is here. The game both teams have been trying not to anticipate is staring Petaluma’s Trojans and Casa Grande’s Gauchos square in their face masks.

And it is for more than pride. The game will have serious league and playoff implications for both teams.

For Petaluma, it could determine a Vine Valley Athletic League championship. For Casa Grande, it could determine their North Coast Section playoff fate.

Going into the afternoon contest, Petaluma is 7-1 on the season and Casa Grande 4-4. The Trojans are 4-0 in league, but face two tough challenges in the Gauchos followed by American Canyon to close out the regular season. The Gauchos, at 2-2 in league, are hoping the strength of their schedule will carry them into the playoffs, but need to beat Petaluma and follow up with a win over Justin-Siena to realize those hopes.

That’s the bigger picture. For the players and fans, what it comes down to is the pride thing. The winner earns town bragging rights for the entire school year and a memory that will last for the rest of their lives.

For the coaches, the outcomes of the game are already being determined.

“We have to have a great week of practice,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist earlier this week. “The better prepared we are the better we will play.”

“The hard part is all the hype and distractions,” said Casa Grande Coach John Antonio. “We can’t get overcome by all the distractions about the game.”

“We can’t get too high and we can’t get too low,” said Krist. “We have to take care of business.”

There may not be a lot of surprises Saturday, although nothing is ever totally predictable in the Egg Bowl.

“Our game plan doesn’t change,” said Krist. “We want to control the ball. Their offensive line is huge, but it is important for us to put pressure on their quarterback.”

“We just have to keep playing the football we’ve been playing,” Antonio said. “We feel pretty good about ourselves. We have confidence in our ability to play good football. It is not what they are going to do, it is about what we do.”

Casa Grande’s two league losses were to Vintage 41-19, and, last week, to American Canyon 23-22, a team Antonio called, “One of the most physical teams we’ve played all season.” The Gauchos lost that one on a closing-seconds touchdown and two-point Coyote conversion. The Casa league wins have come via blowouts of Sonoma Valley 53-0 and Napa 68-27.

Petaluma has controlled three of its four VVAL games, beating Justin-Siena 21-6, Sonoma Valley 42-0 and Napa 54-7. The Trojans’ other league victory was a big one, 28-26 over Vintage. It has been the Crushers’ only league loss of the season, and marked the first win ever for Petaluma over Vintage.

The local rivals have two distinct and differing personalities going into their showdown.

Visiting Petaluma has a deserved reputation as a grind-it-out ball control ground team. Directed by senior quarterback Henry Ellis, Petaluma has run for 2,446 yards and passed for 630.

Senior Silas Pologeorgis, a sprint champion during the spring, is one of the most dangerous running backs in the league with 1,112 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running mate Chase Miller has added 422 yards and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. Fullbacks Ed Berncich (388 yards) and Lucas Vanderlind not only provide lead blocking, but also tough inside running. Berncich has scored eight touchdowns.

The key to Petaluma’s option offense is the quarterback, and Ellis ranks with the Trojans’ best in slight-of-hand artistry. Despite missing most of three games with a shoulder injury, he has run for 202 yards. Although Petaluma is a run-dominated team, Elllis has completed 27 of 50 attempts for 366 yards and seven touchdowns. In last season’s Egg Bowl, with Casa geared to stop the Petaluma running game, Ellis passed for 5 touchowns in a game won by Casa Grande 57-35.

When Ellis was forced to the sideline by his shoulder injury, junior Asher Levy stepped in and directed the Trojans to three straight victories, running for 68 yards and completing 18 of 34 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

When Ellis does throw, his favorite targets are wideouts Dawson Shaw and Thomas Flannery or Pologeorgis on swing passes.

Petaluma’s offensive line is nowhere near the size of the big guys on the Casa Grande front, but they have done the job and matched Vintage hit-for-hit in the bruising win over the Crushers. The line is anchored by center Zack Rinsky with Jack Phillips and Jed Anezil among other notables up front.

Defensively, Petaluma has had contributions from a number of sources. As Antonio complimented, “They fly to the football.”

End London Sundell has been a terror for opposing quarterbacks with 11 tackles (8 sacks) for loss among his 39 total tackles. Middle linebacker Vanderlind is always around the football and leads the team with 51 tackles, 34 solo. Berncich and Pologeorgis have also been among top defenders as have a pair of underclassmen, junior Kairos Gonzalez and freshman Brody Breen.

In a close game, Levy’s kicking could make the difference.

Casa Grande is almost a compete opposite-style offensive team. While the Trojans are deliberate and rushing oriented, the Gauchos are frenzy paced and aerial minded. The Gauchos have passed for 2,099 yards and rushed for 738.

Wyatt Abramson has taken over the throwing chores for graduated record setter Jacob Porteous and the Gauchos have hardly skipped an aerial beat. The senior has completed 182 of 297 yards for the more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He has a bevy of outstanding receivers led by senior Spencer Almond who has caught 37 passes for 455 yards and six touchdowns. If Almond is covered, Abramson has plenty of alternatives. Lucas Miles has 38 catches for 435 yards, Clint Rea 23 for 395 yards and Jordan Giacomini 28 for 369 yards. Ryder Jacobson has caught five touchdowns coming out of the backfield.

As more and more teams have concentrated on slowing the Casa aerial bombardment, Jacobson has been used more as a running alternative. He has gained 538 yards on 74 carries and has run in 5 touchdowns.

Casa Grande rotates players on the offensive line, but one man, Kodi Cornelius, remains unmovable. A starter since his freshman year, Cornelius, now a junior, seldom leaves the field. At 6-feet, 295 pounds, he is not only strong but extremely mobile. If the Trojans are to contain Abramson they are going to have to go through, around or, more likely, away from Cornelius.

Cornelius is perhaps even more noticeable on defense where he is second on the team with 54 tackles. Linebacker Matt Reilly is one of the best defenders at any position in the VVAL. He has 73 tackles, 41 solo and 3 of his team’s 9 pass interceptions. A trio of juniors, Gavin Pandolfi, Andrew Antionio and Seanus Dirrane have made strong contributions to the Casa defense, Pandolfi with 46 tackles, Antonio with 35 and Dirrane with 42.

It all adds up to what, on paper, is an even match. However, one coach is brave enough to make a prediction.

“It is going to be fun,” Antonio said.

The season

PETALUMA

Overall 7-1

VVAL: 4-0

Petaluma 41, Terra Linda 21

Petaluma 55, Santa Rosa 12

Analy 50, Petaluma 49

Petaluma 21, Maria Carrillo 20

Petaluma 21, Justin-Siena 6

Petaluma 28, Vintage 26

Petaluma 42, Sonoma Valley 0

Petaluma 54, Napa 7

--

CASA GRANDE

Overall: 4-4

VVAL: 2-2

Casa Grande 28, Maria Carrillo 21

Marin Catholic 45, Casa Grande 0

Casa Grande 44, Montgomery 35

Vintage 41, Casa Grande 19

Ukiah 27, Casa Grande 20

Casa Grande 53, Sonoma Valley 0

Casa Grande 68, Napa 27

American Canyon 23, Casa Grande 22

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette