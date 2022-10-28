For Petaluma and Casa Grande football players, Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the first day for the rest of their lives. Between now and then, everything is focused on Saturday, Oct. 29, specifically at 3 p.m. at the Casa Grande High School football field. That is kickoff time for the 2022 Egg Bowl.

The varsity feature will be preceded by a junior varsity game at 12:30 p.m.

Coaches at both Casa Grande and Petaluma have preached all season the need to focus on the game at hand and not look too far ahead. Now, the game that looked so far ahead in late August is here. The game both teams have been trying not to anticipate is staring Petaluma’s Trojans and Casa Grande’s Gauchos square in their face masks.

And it is for more than pride. The game will have serious league and playoff implications for both teams.

For Petaluma, it could determine a Vine Valley Athletic League championship. For Casa Grande, it could determine their North Coast Section playoff fate.

Going into the afternoon contest, Petaluma is 7-1 on the season and Casa Grande 4-4. The Trojans are 4-0 in league, but face two tough challenges in the Gauchos followed by American Canyon to close out the regular season. The Gauchos, at 2-2 in league, are hoping the strength of their schedule will carry them into the playoffs, but need to beat Petaluma and follow up with a win over Justin-Siena to realize those hopes.

That’s the bigger picture. For the players and fans, what it comes down to is the pride thing. The winner earns town bragging rights for the entire school year and a memory that will last for the rest of their lives.

For the coaches, the outcomes of the game are already being determined.

“We have to have a great week of practice,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist earlier this week. “The better prepared we are the better we will play.”

“The hard part is all the hype and distractions,” said Casa Grande Coach John Antonio. “We can’t get overcome by all the distractions about the game.”

“We can’t get too high and we can’t get too low,” said Krist. “We have to take care of business.”

There may not be a lot of surprises Saturday, although nothing is ever totally predictable in the Egg Bowl.

“Our game plan doesn’t change,” said Krist. “We want to control the ball. Their offensive line is huge, but it is important for us to put pressure on their quarterback.”

“We just have to keep playing the football we’ve been playing,” Antonio said. “We feel pretty good about ourselves. We have confidence in our ability to play good football. It is not what they are going to do, it is about what we do.”

Casa Grande’s two league losses were to Vintage 41-19, and, last week, to American Canyon 23-22, a team Antonio called, “One of the most physical teams we’ve played all season.” The Gauchos lost that one on a closing-seconds touchdown and two-point Coyote conversion. The Casa league wins have come via blowouts of Sonoma Valley 53-0 and Napa 68-27.

Petaluma has controlled three of its four VVAL games, beating Justin-Siena 21-6, Sonoma Valley 42-0 and Napa 54-7. The Trojans’ other league victory was a big one, 28-26 over Vintage. It has been the Crushers’ only league loss of the season, and marked the first win ever for Petaluma over Vintage.

The local rivals have two distinct and differing personalities going into their showdown.

Visiting Petaluma has a deserved reputation as a grind-it-out ball control ground team. Directed by senior quarterback Henry Ellis, Petaluma has run for 2,446 yards and passed for 630.

Senior Silas Pologeorgis, a sprint champion during the spring, is one of the most dangerous running backs in the league with 1,112 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running mate Chase Miller has added 422 yards and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. Fullbacks Ed Berncich (388 yards) and Lucas Vanderlind not only provide lead blocking, but also tough inside running. Berncich has scored eight touchdowns.

The key to Petaluma’s option offense is the quarterback, and Ellis ranks with the Trojans’ best in slight-of-hand artistry. Despite missing most of three games with a shoulder injury, he has run for 202 yards. Although Petaluma is a run-dominated team, Elllis has completed 27 of 50 attempts for 366 yards and seven touchdowns. In last season’s Egg Bowl, with Casa geared to stop the Petaluma running game, Ellis passed for 5 touchowns in a game won by Casa Grande 57-35.

When Ellis was forced to the sideline by his shoulder injury, junior Asher Levy stepped in and directed the Trojans to three straight victories, running for 68 yards and completing 18 of 34 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.