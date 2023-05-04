The drought is over for Casa Grande softball.

The Gauchos captured the Vine Valley Athletic League title Wednesday — their first league title since 2009 — with a shutout win over Napa, combined with some assistance from Petaluma — which knocked off second-place Vintage in walk-off fashion.

Casa Grande, the season-long No. 1 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, has now won eight in a row heading into its regular-season finale at Sonoma Valley on Friday — its final tuneup before the VVAL postseason tournament and the North Coast Section playoffs.

Here’s a full breakdown of that game and others from around the county Wednesday.

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 4, Napa 0

Two things are clear.

Lila Partridge is the real deal, and the Gauchos (19-3, 10-1) are VVAL champions.

Casa’s win, along with Vintage’s loss to Petaluma, ensures that the Gauchos take the outright title.

Partridge threw a complete-game shutout for the Gauchos and also drove in half of Casa’s four runs — one of them coming on a solo home run.

Her final stat line from the circle was two hits allowed, zero walks allowed and nine strikeouts.

Jamie McGaughey also had a home run and had another RBI to account for Casa’s other two runs. The Gauchos just keep on rolling.

No. 3 Petaluma 6, Vintage 5

Walk it off, Casey Sullivan!

With the count 1-2 in the bottom of the ninth and Hollie Pardini on third, Sullivan roped a single to left to give Petaluma (15-6, 8-4) a big win over Vintage.

Katrina Johnson launched a home run in the third inning, part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

Lily Pardini went the full nine innings in the circle, striking out seven while allowing four runs on seven hits.

Sonoma Valley 19, Justin-Siena 6 (5 innings)

It was all Dragons (11-11, 4-7) on Wednesday, as Sonoma scored eight runs in the first inning and five in the fourth to pummel Justin-Siena.

With 14 total hits, Sonoma was on fire at the plate. Kassedy Midgley went 3-for-4 and Eliana Landry, Katherine Kiser, Presley Sorensen and Kayla Amorino all had multiple hits.

Kiser also got the victory in the circle, going all five innings and allowing six runs on six hits.

Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 3, Napa 0

Gauchos ace Austin Steeves was up to his usual tricks, as he struck out 15 in a complete-game shutout against the Grizzlies.

The junior lefty allowed just three hits and walked two in the outing and got some early run support from his offense. Steeves helped his own cause with an RBI sacrifice fly in the first shortly after an RBI double from JT Summers. Danny Mercado added an RBI single in the second, which was enough for Steeves to work with.

The Gauchos (18-4, 9-2) have already clinched the VVAL title and will close out the regular season against Sonoma Valley on Thursday before the VVAL postseason tournament the following week.

No. 4 Ukiah 3, Rancho Cotate 1

With the game tied at one in the top of the seventh, Ukiah (14-5, 6-3) scored two runs to beat Rancho Cotate (10-12, 2-7).

Canyon Loflin’s two-run single broke the deadlock and ace Luke Schat closed things out on the mound to secure the win.

Schat threw a complete game, striking out eight while allowing only one run. On the flip side, Lucas Hermes got the start for the Cougars, while Nate O’Leal threw four innings in relief. Both pitchers combined for three earned runs on nine hits and seven strikeouts.

Montgomery 20, St. Vincent 3

The Vikings (11-10, 9-2) rode a six-run second inning and a five-run seventh to cruise against St. Vincent (11-11, 4-7). Despite having 10 hits, the Mustangs could only garner three runs.

Keegan Peterson went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead Monty, with two RBIs, a double and a triple. Carlos Olivas, Sterling Stoural, Asher Blain, J.P. O’Donnell, Shane Lerdahl and Ryder Dienhart also accounted for the Vikings’ hits.

Blain also got the start on the mound for the Vikings. He went four innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out five.

Healdsburg 3, Piner 2

The scuffling Greyhounds picked up a much-needed win Wednesday, beating the Prospectors in walk-off fashion to snap a five-game losing streak.

Wyatt Dugan was the hero, doubling to score two in the bottom of the seventh to move Healdsburg to 12-10 overall and 5-6 in the North Bay League Redwood division.

Jeremiah Michener led off the inning with a walk and Sam Vanden Heuvel followed with a single. They both advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch before Dugan’s double.

Gavin Valls tossed a complete-game gem, striking out 13 with three walks and two hits allowed. Both runs were unearned.

Piner falls to 6-15 and 3-8.