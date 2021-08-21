Energy not enough for Petaluma volleyball team

Petaluma opened its 2021 volleyball road campaign by dropping a 3-0 decision to the front-court loaded Rancho Cotate Cougars at the Sarlatte Events Center in Rohnert Park on Thursday.

Rancho Cotate, anchored by 6-foot, 2-inch middle blocker Teagan Irish, proved to be a handful for the Trojans who lost in consecutive sets 25-19, 26-24 and 25-18.

Rancho has several returning players from last season’s edition of the Cougars who went 5-3 against North Bay League Redwood opponents in their last campaign, including the rangy Irish who posted 126 kills in only 10 games.

Petaluma, playing with energy for the entire match, kept things close most of the night. The Trojans almost pulled out the second set, only to drop a two-point decision. Strong serving placements by Ava Staub and several cross-court winners by Stella Schwappach in the highly competitive second set avoided the reach of Irish and her stable of taller teammates to make that stretch the most competitive of the night.

The set didn’t get off to a good start for the Trojans who fell behind 5-0 early, but a block at center court by Irene London helped turn things into a more competitive direction. It was a long, hard road to get back into the set for the Trojans, but the floor play of Staub and the action forced at the net by Schwappach and Jaqueline Maddox finally evened up the set at 23-23 to the wild appreciation of Petaluma followers who were totally into the big comeback.

An unreturnable serve by Staub pulled the two teams even. A block at center court by Irish ended the hopes of the Trojans in the hard-fought set, and appeared to take a lot away from the Trojan resolve.

Early strong play by Mattox and contributions from London, Schwappach and libero Lauren Wolf kept Petaluma in the hunt early in the third set, but a 6-2 run at the conclusion of the set helped close things out.

Unfortunately, the pace of the competition was delayed on three occasions when officials questioned early season substitution patterns and player rotations.

The ongoing substitution of Petaluma players throughout the match helped keep the energy level high for the Trojans. It was a case of too much height at the net during key points in the match, however, that made the difference.

A timeout was called by Petaluma when the margin was getting away from them at 20-15. Mattox had a very strong game as the match continued, but the Cougars won several important points to help them pull away and notch their first win of the season.

The last lead held by Petaluma was a 10-8 advantage early in the third set. A big play for the Trojans that slowed down the final rally by the Cougars was a block at the middle of the defensive net by London.

In another match earlier in the evening, the Petaluma junior varsity evened its season record at 1-1 with a 2-1 win over the Cougars. The younger Trojans won the third and deciding set 15-7.