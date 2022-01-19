Even veteran coach has never seen anything like COVID-19 pandemic

More than four decades teaching and more than three decades coaching have earned Tom Bonfigli the respect to be heard. So when he says, “I’ve seen a lot of changes and a lot of adversity, but I have never seen anything like this in athletics or in academics,” people pay attention.

In his long career of coaching and teaching he has seen flood, drought, air so thick with smoke you could hardly breathe and a fire that came close to destroying a school where he worked. But he says nothing compares to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to alter every aspect of our lives.

Now head basketball coach and teacher at St. Vincent de Paul High School, his basketball program has been particularly hard hit by the omicron variant of the insidious virus.

So far this season, the Mustangs have played 10 games. They have also had 10 canceled because of COVID-related issues. They have yet to play a North Bay League Redwood game and haven’t played a game of any kind since Dec. 29 when, competing with just six players, they lost to Marin Academy, their only defeat of the season.

St. Vincent’s Max Cauz hopes to get back on the court this weekend. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR The ARGUS-COURIER)

Despite the postponements and players who have missed practices almost on a rotating basis, Bonfigli is adamant that, as much as protocols allow, the season will go on. “Nobody has given up on the season,” he says. “It starts with me and the coaches and how we handle it. I’m trying to stay positive and committed, I think the kids are following that lead.”

He says the Mustangs will make up all of its missed NBL games and as many of the others as possible. “You do the best as you can,” he says. “If we have seven or eight players, we are going to play.”

Bonfigli says from the coaches and players’ standpoint, they aren’t concerned about the restriction on the number of persons allowed in the gym. “The kids just want to play,” he maintains. “When I was a kid I would go out and play on asphalt. The kids want to have a season.”

He says as badly as he wants to coach and the kids want to play, the most important thing is the health of the players. “We have to be safe and we have to follow the rules,” he explains.

The head coach has praise for his assistant coaches for helping his team stay focused – his brother Jerry Bonfigli, Nick Iacopi and John Molinari, along with team operations director Mike Baribault who has been handling the constantly shifting schedule. “Michael has done a great job sorting everything out,” Bonfigli said of Barbault.”I couldn’t have gotten through this without him.”

The coach also notes the work of team mom Stephanie Gisletta who helped through the chaos that, at times, swirled around not only the Mustangs, but the entire high school sports world. “She was remarakable,” he compliments.

Bonfigli sees better times coming. The St. Vincent junior varsity has already been able to play three league games and the varsity is hoping to get in its first NBL game Friday night at Piner and at Ukiah on Saturday. Four home games are scheduled for next week.

St. Vincent has a long way to go, and not much time to get there, but Bonfigli is convinced it will work.

”It will take everyone and we will have to work hard, but we will make it work,” he says.