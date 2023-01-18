The Casa Grande wrestling team continued its outstanding season with a dominating performance in the Kermit Brankson Invitational Tournament at Albany High School. Not only did the Gauchos win the tournament, every wrestler in their lineup earned a medal.

Camden Bushey at 154 pounds was named tournament Most Outstanding wrestler.

Casa Grande scored 227.5 team points, followed by Rocklin, 153; Red Bluff, 116; Albany, 111; San Ramon Valley, 93; Clear Lake, 91; Alhambra from Martinez, 87; Pittsburg Senior, 79.6; Petaluma, 16, and George Washington 8.

By weight class, here is how the Gauchos fared:

106: Dylan Boden won by tech fall, major decision and decision before losing in the finals by fall to Brice Bearchum of Red Bluff.

115: Lukas Abadines took seventh. After losing his first match by fall, he had four straight wins, all by pin.

115: Tayten Cleland took fourth. He won his first two matches by pin, and then lost a 3-1 decision to Traves Juan from Gunderson, but came back for a pin win before losing the match for third place to Ethan Dasrrin Bascomb of Pittsburg Senior.

122: Nathan Slettedahl placed fourth. He won his first two matches by fall before losing a 9-2 decision to Micah Lee of Vanden. He came back to win by pin and then lost the match for third place by fall to Zander LaBonte of Rocklin by fall.

128: Ray Pacheco placed second. He received a first-round bye, then had two straight pin wins and a 4-2 decision in the semifinals before losing a tough 7-6 decision to Charles Trotman of Alhambra in the championship match.

128: Ty Ervin won his first match by pin; lost in the second round and then came back with three straight wins to take first in the consolation round.

134: Caleb Quintua won the tile. He received a first-round bye, then won by major decision, by fall and by decision before taking a 6-3 decision over Abdalmoamin Abozad of George Washington in the finals.

140: Ezekiel Fellman placed fifth. After receiving a first-round bye and winning by fall, he lost two matches by fall before coming back to take fifth with a pin of Leo Barash of George Washington.

147: Jacob Quintua took first with four straight wins, finishing off his big tournament with a pin of Chase Yang of Campolindo in the finals.

154: Bushey earned his Outstanding Wrestler award with four straight pins, the last coming over Amrit Cheema of Terra Linda in the finals.

162: Joseph Winsemus was seventh. He won his first two matches by pin, but lost two straight before earning a medal with a pin of Brian Campana of George Washington.

197: Joseph Bateman-Heaney placed fifth. He received a first-round bye and then won by pin before losing in the semifinals. He lost in the consolation second round, then took fifth with a pin of Matthew Lau of Burlingame.

287: Ronald Neely finished second. He won three straight matches by pin before losing in the finals to Marcus Gerry of DeAnza.