Everybody gets in on the fun in Petaluma boys basketball win over Sonoma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 23, 2021, 2:04PM
Four players scored in double digits for the Petaluma High School boys basketball team Thursday night in a 68-48 thumping of Sonoma Valley.

Reece Lakritiz led a long scoring parade for the Trojans in the Dragons’ den with 15 points, all on 3-point connections. Eric Perez added 13 points, Salim Arikat 12 and Cole Garzoli 11.

Petaluma coach Anton Lyons was able to get every Trojan into the game as his team followed up an opening 50-43 win over Windsor with a second straight victory.

“It was a good all-around game for us,” Lyons said. “We defended like crazy.”

