The Athletic Edge Express made an impressive debut in the West Coast World Series Monday, defeating the California Tigers from Buena Park 8-5.

The West Coast World Series, being played in Lincoln, Ca. brings together some of the best of the collegiate summer baseball teams on the West Coast.

The win moves the Athletic Edge into a game Wednesday against the winner of a contest between the South Bay Saints and host Lincoln Potters. The Saints are from Torrance, Ca.

The Express, in its first season of existence, began its West Coast World Series experience in impressive fashion, scoring four runs in its first time at the plate. They never trailed.

Nick Tobin, a Casa Grande High product, led Athletic Edge at the plate with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Joe Brown, a Petaluma High grad; Kisho Kircher, another Petaluma graduate; and Xavian Dominguez from Santa Rosa Junior College each had two hits.

Luke Dillon, another SRJC player by way of Analy High School, pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and just one walk.