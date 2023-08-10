The Athletic Edge Express moved into the semifinals of the West Coast World Series Wednesday, defeating tournament host Lincoln. Ca 8-6.

The West Coast World Series, being played in Lincoln, brings together some of the best of the collegiate summer baseball teams on the West Coast.

Wednesday’s win, the second of the tournament for the Express, advances the Petaluma team into a Thursday night game against the winner of a game between the Philippines National team and the West Coast Kings from Pleasant Hills.

Athletic Edge rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to pull out its win against Lincoln.

The Express had 11 hits in the game, three from left fielder Xavian Dominguez, a Santa Rosa Junior College product by way of Santa Rosa High School. He also scored three runs. Bat hot Nick Tobin had two hits.

Brice Cox, Tobin and E. Yamanaka handled the pitching for the Express.

The championship game will be played Friday.