A new chapter in Petaluma’s always growing reputation as a baseball town was added this summer with the introduction of the Athletic Edge Express travel team for collegiate-age players.

The Express was the next step for the Athletic Edge, which already provides programs and teams for players 5-17 years of age. “We wanted to take it to the next level,” said Athletic Edge owner and Express coach Jeff Inglin.

The Express took summer baseball to that next level in a big way, playing 46 games against some of the best collegiate teams available and stepping outside the state to play teams in Nevada and Oregon. The new team in its first year won 35 of those games and still has a tournament on its summer agenda, heading to Lincoln, Ca. to play in what is called the West Coast World Series.

“We played well,” Inglin said. “We had some nice wins and the players improved their skills.

The Express carried a big roster, with different players rotating in and out of the lineup in different games depending on who was available.

Among the players recognizable to local baseball followers were Garrett Lewis, Mario Zarco, Kisho Kircher, Joe Brown and Rocco Palmini with Petaluma High backgrounds, along with Casa Grande products Jordan Giacomini, Brice Cox, Dylan Petersen, Wyatt Abramson and Mason Cox.

Other players prepped at Montgomery, Armijo in Fairfield, Credo, Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa, Maria Carrillo, Analy, Windsor, Healdsburg, Marin Catholic San Marin, Rancho Cotate, San Mateo and Vanden.

Many of the players played at or plan to play at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Inglin said it was a good start, but even better things are in the future for the Express.

“I am already working on next year’s schedule,” he said.

“I would like get some D1 kids,” he noted. “Hopefully we can grow into something where the kids can play and improve their skills.”

Inglin said he is looking forward to playing on the new diamond now under construction at the East Washington Street Park.

“Hopefully we can field good a good product that will attract fans to seeing us play in the new venue,” he said.