The new Athletic Edge Express collegiate team and the tradition-laden Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team brought a refreshing breeze of good baseball to a hot mid-day on the Casa Grande High School diamond Saturday morning.

The two local teams met in a well-played nine-inning game with the Express prevailing 4-1.

There were a few errors sprinkled across the nine innings, and a touch of strange base running, but mostly it was a show of solid defense and strong pitching from both sides.

The Express’ Luke Dillon, an Analy High School product now at Santa Rosa Junior College, was the standout. He pitched the entire nine innings, allowing just three hits. He walked four and struck out six. Mostly, he kept Leghorn hitters off balance, inducing ground balls and fly balls into the gloves of waiting Express defenders.

It was his third nine-inning complete game of the summer.

Leghorns pitcher Russell Freedhiem, a Casa Grande product now at Santa Rosa Junior College, was also effective, but was done in by a pair of two-run Express innings.

Freedhiem gave up a pair of runs in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk to Cardinal Newman grad Vero Poueu to force in single-based Joe Brown and some daring-do on the base paths by another Petaluma product, Garret Lewis.

At third base after walking ahead of a single by Robert Gabbart and the RBI walk to Poueu, Lewis simply hustled home when the Leghorns got sloppy on the return between catcher and pitcher with a short overthrow.

The first four Express runners in the fifth inning – Lewis on a single, Gabbart on a walk, Poueu on a single and Nate Phelps with an RBI single – reached base, with Mason Cox bringing in the second run of the inning on an RBI ground out.

That would be the extent of the damage against Freehiem, who allowed six hits and three walks while hitting three batters in seven innings. He struck out seven.

The Leghorns picked up their only run in the sixth inning when Casa Grande’s Jeffrey Rice and Petaluma’s Dante Vacchini put together back-to-back hits, the first hits of the game given up by Dillon.

The Leghorns pulled a bizarre and indescribable double play in the eighth inning that started with an over throw error at third base and ended with Express runners thrown out at second base and home plate. It was an entertaining distraction on what was mostly a well-played game.

The Express jump right back into the heat wave Sunday with a doubleheader at Casa Grande against the Sweet Swing Baseball Academy.

The Leghorns participate July 3 through July 5 in a tournament at College of Alameda against collegiate teams using wood bats.