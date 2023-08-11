The Athletic Edge express continued to plow through the field at the West Coast World Series for summer collegiate teams Thursday, defeating the West Coast Kings from Pleasant Hills 7-5.

The win was the third straight for the Express in the tournament which brings together top summer collegiate teams from the West Coast. The victory moves the Express into the tournament championship game Friday in Lincoln Ca.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning to the Kings, Athletic Edge rallied for five runs in the third frame, added two more in the fourth and then held on behind the relief pitching of Jacob Greiner, a Santa Rosa Junior College player by way of Rancho Cotate. Greiner allowed a run on just three hits over 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and not walking a batter.

The Express had six hits, two each by Xavian Dominguez and Jeiani Mason.