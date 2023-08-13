A strong run in the West Coast World Series for summer collegiate teams came to an end for the Athletic Edge Express Friday when they were beaten by the West Coast Kings 5-4 in the tournament’s finals.

Athletic Edge won its first three games in the tournament which brings together some of the best summer collegiate teams on the West Coast. Included in the Express run was an earlier 7-5 win over the Kings from Pleasant Hills.

In the championship encounter, Athletic Edge scored two runs in the first inning, but didn’t score again until the ninth and final inning when it rallied for two runs, but came up a tally short.

The Express had seven hits in the game, three by Xavian Dominguez, a Santa Rosa High School graduate who had a hot bat the entire tournament. Kisho Kircher from Petaluma High had two hits and drove in two runs.