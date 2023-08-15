A strong run in the West Coast World Series for summer collegiate teams came to an end for the Athletic Edge Express when it was beaten by the West Coast Kings 5-4 in the tournament’s finals.

Athletic Edge won its first three games in the tournament, which brings together some of the best summer collegiate teams on the West Coast in Lincoln, CA.

In the championship encounter, Athletic Edge scored two runs in the first inning, but didn’t score again until the ninth and final inning when it rallied for two runs, but came up a tally short.

The Express had seven hits in the game, three by Xavian Dominguez, a Santa Rosa High School graduate who had a hot bat the entire tournament. Kisho Kircher from Petaluma High had two hits and drove in two runs.

The loss followed a 7-5 Express win over the Kings the night before.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, Athletic Edge rallied for five runs in the third, added two more in the fourth and then held on behind the relief pitching of Jacob Greiner, a Santa Rosa Junior College player by way of Rancho Cotate. Greiner allowed a run on just three hits over 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and not walking a batter.

The Express had six hits, with two each by Dominguez and Jeiani Mason.

The Express moved into what proved to be two games against the Kings by knocking off host Lincoln 8-6. In that game, they rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to pull out the team’s second win of the tournament.

Ultimately the Express had 11 hits in the game, three from Dominguez who also scored three runs. Nick Tobin had two hits. Brice Cox, Tobin and E. Yamanaka handled pitching.

The Express made an impressive debut in the tournament, defeating the California Tigers from Buena Park 8-5.

This was the team’s very first season in its existence, and began its West Coast World Series experience in a big way, including four runs in its first time at bat in the tournament.

Tobin, a Casa Grande High graduate, led the Express at the plate with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Petaluma High grads Joe Brown and Kisho Kircher, and Dominguez, each had two hits.

Luke Dillon, a SRJC player by way of Analy High School, pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and just one walk for the win.