Fall Ball registration underway

Registration for the Athletic Edge Fall Ball baseball program is now underway. Registration ends Aug. 30.

There are leagues for players from 4 through 15 years of age, each with an 8-week season. There are player evaluations for A and most AA players 4 though 9 years olds, but some 7, 8, 9 and older players will be evaluated for proper placement.

A-level players practice and play one game a week on weekends. AA level and up players practice fielding one day a week, work in the batting cages once a week and play one or two games on weekends. Games are played on the American Little League fields at Lucchesi Parik.

For more information email athleticedgepetaluma@gmail .com. Registration can be made online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/athleticedge