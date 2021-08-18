Fall high school sports schedules
FOOTBALL
PETALUMA
Aug. 28: At Terra Linda
Sept. 3: At Santa Rosa
Sept. 10: Home vs. Piner
Sept.17: Home vs. Maria Carrillo
Sept. 24: At Justin Sienna
Oct. 1: At Vintage
Oct. 15: Home vs. Sonoma Valley
Oct. 22: Home vs. Napa
Oct. 30: Home vs. Casa Grande
Nov. 5: At American Canyon
CASA GRANDE
Aug. 27: Home vs. Piner
Sept. 3: At Maria Carrillo
Sept. 10: Home vs. Maria Carrillo
Sept. 17: At Santa Rosa
Sept. 24: Home vs. Vintage
Oct. 8: At Sonoma Valley
Oct. 15: At Napa
Oct. 22: Home vs. American Canyon
Oct. 30: At Petaluma
Nov. 5: Home vs. Justin Siena
ST. VINCENT
Aug. 28: Cloverdale at St. Vincent (Steve Ellison Field)
Sept. 4: Home vs. Cloverdale
Sept. 10: At St. Helena
Sept. 17: At Sonoma Valley
Sept. 24: At Ukiah
Oct. 9: Home vs. Piner
Oct. 15: At Montgomery
Oct. 23: Home vs. Elsie Allen
Oct. 29: At Healdsburg
Nov. 6: Home vs. Santa Rosa
--
VOLLEYBALL
PETALUMA
Aug. 19: At Rancho Cotate
Aug. 31: Home vs. Windsor
Sept. 2: At Tamalpais
Sept. 7: Home vs. Sonoma Valley
Sept. 9: Home vs. Marin Academy
Sept. 14: Home vs. Napa
Sept. 16: At American Canyon
Sept. 21: Home vs. Vintage
Sept. 23: At Casa Grande
Sept. 30: Home vs. Sonoma Valley
Oct. 7: At Napa
Oct. 12: Home vs. American Canyon
Oct. 13: At Vintage
Oct. 19: Home vs. Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE
Aug. 19: At Windsor
Aug. 24: Home vs. Montgomery
Aug. 31: At Terra Linda
Sept. 2: Home vs. Santa Rosa
Sept. 3: Home vs. Vintage
Sept. 10: Home vs. Tamalpais
Sept. 14: At Justin Siena
Sept. 16: At Maria Carrillo
Sept. 18: At Tamalpais Tournament
Sept. 21: At Sonoma Valley
Sept. 23: Home vs. Petaluma
Sept. 28: At Napa
Sept. 30: At American Canyon
Oct. 5: At Vintage
Oct. 7: Home vs. Justin Siena
Oct. 9: At Rancho Cotate Tournament
Oct. 14: Home vs. Sonoma Valley
Oct. 19: At Petaluma
Oct. 21: Home vs. Napa
--
CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 29: At Sonoma Valley (Maxwell Park)
Oct. 13: At Vintage (Alston Park)
Oct. 27: At Casa Grande (Tolay Park)
Nov. 6: At Justin-Sienna (VVAL Championships)
--
GIRLS GOLF
PETALUMA
Aug. 31: At Sonoma
Sept. 7: Home vs. Napa
Sept. 9: At American Canyon
Sept. 14: Home vs. Vintage
Sept. 16: At Casa Grande
Sept. 21: Home vs. Justin-Siena
Sept. 30: At Napa
Oct. 5: Home vs. American Canyon
Oct. 7: At Vintage
Oct. 12: Home vs. Casa Grande
Oct. 14: At Justin-Siena
CASA GRANDE
Aug. 31: Home vs. American Canyon
Sept. 2: Home vs. Vintage
Sept. 7: At Justin-Siena
Sept. 14: At Sonoma Valley
Sept. 16: Home vs. Petaluma
Sept. 21: At Napa
Sept. 23: At American Canyon
Sept. 28: At Vintage
Sept. 30: Home vs. Justin-Siena
Oct. 7: Home vs. Sonoma Valley
Oct. 12: At Petaluma
Oct. 14: Home vs. Napa
--
GIRLS TENNIS
PETALUMA
Sept. 7: At Sonoma Valley
Sept. 14: At Napa
Sept. 16: Home vs. American Canyon
Sept. 21: At Vintage
Sept. 23: Home vs. Casa Grande
Sept. 28: At Justin-Siena
Sept. 30: Home vs. Sonoma Valley
Oct. 7: Home vs. Napa
Oct. 12: At American Canyon
Oct. 14: Home vs. Vintage
Oct. 19: At Casa Grande
Oct. 21: Home vs. Justin-Siena
CASA GRANDE
Sept. 7: Home vs. American Canyon
Sept. 9: At Vintage
Sept. 14: Home vs. Justin-Siena
Sept. 21: Home vs. Sonoma Valley
Sept. 23: At Petaluma
Sept. 28: Home vs. Napa
Sept. 30: At American Canyon
Oct. 5: Home vs. Vintage
Oct. 7: At Justin-Siena
Oct. 14: At Sonoma Valley
Oct. 19: Home vs. Petaluma
Oct. 21: At Napa
