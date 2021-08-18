Subscribe

Fall high school sports schedules

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 17, 2021, 5:28PM
Updated 1 hour ago

FOOTBALL

PETALUMA

Aug. 28: At Terra Linda

Sept. 3: At Santa Rosa

Sept. 10: Home vs. Piner

Sept.17: Home vs. Maria Carrillo

Sept. 24: At Justin Sienna

Oct. 1: At Vintage

Oct. 15: Home vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 22: Home vs. Napa

Oct. 30: Home vs. Casa Grande

Nov. 5: At American Canyon

CASA GRANDE

Aug. 27: Home vs. Piner

Sept. 3: At Maria Carrillo

Sept. 10: Home vs. Maria Carrillo

Sept. 17: At Santa Rosa

Sept. 24: Home vs. Vintage

Oct. 8: At Sonoma Valley

Oct. 15: At Napa

Oct. 22: Home vs. American Canyon

Oct. 30: At Petaluma

Nov. 5: Home vs. Justin Siena

ST. VINCENT

Aug. 28: Cloverdale at St. Vincent (Steve Ellison Field)

Sept. 4: Home vs. Cloverdale

Sept. 10: At St. Helena

Sept. 17: At Sonoma Valley

Sept. 24: At Ukiah

Oct. 9: Home vs. Piner

Oct. 15: At Montgomery

Oct. 23: Home vs. Elsie Allen

Oct. 29: At Healdsburg

Nov. 6: Home vs. Santa Rosa

--

VOLLEYBALL

PETALUMA

Aug. 19: At Rancho Cotate

Aug. 31: Home vs. Windsor

Sept. 2: At Tamalpais

Sept. 7: Home vs. Sonoma Valley

Sept. 9: Home vs. Marin Academy

Sept. 14: Home vs. Napa

Sept. 16: At American Canyon

Sept. 21: Home vs. Vintage

Sept. 23: At Casa Grande

Sept. 30: Home vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 7: At Napa

Oct. 12: Home vs. American Canyon

Oct. 13: At Vintage

Oct. 19: Home vs. Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE

Aug. 19: At Windsor

Aug. 24: Home vs. Montgomery

Aug. 31: At Terra Linda

Sept. 2: Home vs. Santa Rosa

Sept. 3: Home vs. Vintage

Sept. 10: Home vs. Tamalpais

Sept. 14: At Justin Siena

Sept. 16: At Maria Carrillo

Sept. 18: At Tamalpais Tournament

Sept. 21: At Sonoma Valley

Sept. 23: Home vs. Petaluma

Sept. 28: At Napa

Sept. 30: At American Canyon

Oct. 5: At Vintage

Oct. 7: Home vs. Justin Siena

Oct. 9: At Rancho Cotate Tournament

Oct. 14: Home vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 19: At Petaluma

Oct. 21: Home vs. Napa

--

CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 29: At Sonoma Valley (Maxwell Park)

Oct. 13: At Vintage (Alston Park)

Oct. 27: At Casa Grande (Tolay Park)

Nov. 6: At Justin-Sienna (VVAL Championships)

--

GIRLS GOLF

PETALUMA

Aug. 31: At Sonoma

Sept. 7: Home vs. Napa

Sept. 9: At American Canyon

Sept. 14: Home vs. Vintage

Sept. 16: At Casa Grande

Sept. 21: Home vs. Justin-Siena

Sept. 30: At Napa

Oct. 5: Home vs. American Canyon

Oct. 7: At Vintage

Oct. 12: Home vs. Casa Grande

Oct. 14: At Justin-Siena

CASA GRANDE

Aug. 31: Home vs. American Canyon

Sept. 2: Home vs. Vintage

Sept. 7: At Justin-Siena

Sept. 14: At Sonoma Valley

Sept. 16: Home vs. Petaluma

Sept. 21: At Napa

Sept. 23: At American Canyon

Sept. 28: At Vintage

Sept. 30: Home vs. Justin-Siena

Oct. 7: Home vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 12: At Petaluma

Oct. 14: Home vs. Napa

--

GIRLS TENNIS

PETALUMA

Sept. 7: At Sonoma Valley

Sept. 14: At Napa

Sept. 16: Home vs. American Canyon

Sept. 21: At Vintage

Sept. 23: Home vs. Casa Grande

Sept. 28: At Justin-Siena

Sept. 30: Home vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 7: Home vs. Napa

Oct. 12: At American Canyon

Oct. 14: Home vs. Vintage

Oct. 19: At Casa Grande

Oct. 21: Home vs. Justin-Siena

CASA GRANDE

Sept. 7: Home vs. American Canyon

Sept. 9: At Vintage

Sept. 14: Home vs. Justin-Siena

Sept. 21: Home vs. Sonoma Valley

Sept. 23: At Petaluma

Sept. 28: Home vs. Napa

Sept. 30: At American Canyon

Oct. 5: Home vs. Vintage

Oct. 7: At Justin-Siena

Oct. 14: At Sonoma Valley

Oct. 19: Home vs. Petaluma

Oct. 21: At Napa

